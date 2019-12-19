Kate Beckinsale, 46, Wows In A White Sports Bra

Kate sizzling in a sports bra as she told a bizarre story about "a fart."

Kate Beckinsale treated her 3.7 million Instagram followers to an early Christmas present on December 18 as she shared a behind the scenes look at her recent sizzling cover photo shoot for Women’s Health magazine. The 46-year-old beauty defied her age once again as she struck a few poses while high up in the mountains.

The shoot appeared to be boxing inspired, as Kate wowed in a white sports bra with what appeared to be a pair of skimpy shorts in the same muted hue.

The gorgeous actress, who’s perhaps most famous for her roles in movies such as Pearl Harbour and Serendipity, also rocked a hooded silk robe.

The star flashed a little skin in the new video, as her seriously fit and toned torso was highlighted by her outfit choice. She opted to keep the rest of her covered, though the video appeared to show that she was also flashing some skin on her bottom half when it came to her uber long legs.

Kate shot the camera a very sultry look as she posed side on at the beginning of the new clip. She put her left hand up on top of her head as she placed the hood up on her head with her highlighted brunette hair wavy and down.

The video then cut to a shot of the beauty from behind, which showed she had her name emblazoned on the back of her white robe in big black block letters while she looked out over the stunning scenery below her.

Though she didn’t reveal exactly where the shoot took place in the caption, several mountains could be seen in front of her as well as the blue ocean on the distance to her left.

But while she didn’t confirm her location, the gorgeous actress did show off her notorious sense of humor in the caption.

She told fans that she didn’t know exactly what she was doing in the video upload, but joked that it was actually a re-enactment of a run in she had with her brother many years go in 1982 that involved “a fart.”

The video has already been viewed more than 274,000 times in the first six hours since she shared it with her followers, while many shared their own praise in the comments section.

“Super gorgeous hot,” one person commented.

Another touched on her ageless beauty, as they told Kate, “you don’t look old enough to have been around in 1982.”

Kate has been sharing numerous insights into her shoot with the popular health and fitness magazine over the past few days.

She first shared a look at herself on the cover as she rocked a pair of tiny white bikini bottoms before then slipping into a black sports bra and green short shorts to take on a grey boxing punch ball in another outtake.