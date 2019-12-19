‘The Masked Singer’ Rottweiler Says He’s ‘Not Good At Winning S**t,’ Fans React To Surprising Finale

Fans feel this worthy contender was robbed once again.

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from the season 2 finale of The Masked Singer.

The Masked Singer’s Rottweiler says he’s not good at winning, but he’s very good as a runner-up. The dog-faced rocker, who had fans all over the board regarding his identity, is now known to be American Idol alum, Chris Daughtry.

In a post-show interview with Yahoo Entertainment, Daughtry poked fun at his habit of landing as a runner-up, first on American Idol and now on The Masked Singer. In 2006, Daughtry ended up in fourth place on Idol, losing to Taylor Hicks, while on The Masked Singer he jumped up two slots to land in second place to Wayne Brady’s winning Fox character.

“I’m just not good at winning s**t,” Daughtry told Yahoo. “That’s my destiny. I’m a very solid runner-up. I’m so good at being the runner-up.”

While Daughtry feels Brady’s win was well deserved, he already predicts his own fate for the next decade or so.

“The only thing that I think is going to bug me the most is I’m going to hear ‘You should’ve won!’ for another 10 years,” the rock star admitted. “That’s what I’ve been hearing ever since Idol, and now I’m going to hear it again.”

Still, Daughtry has no regrets about his latest reality TV venture. The rock star said he “couldn’t wait” to try out his secret singing chops on The Masked Singer, and, despite his post Idol fame — he has collaborated with everyone from Slash to Carlos Santana — he admitted he “hadn’t been this excited about an opportunity in a very long time.”

On Instagram, Daughtry told fans he “loved” singing his heart out on The Masked Singer stage.

While Daughtry was fine with his second-place status, many Instagram commenters felt he should have taken home the Golden Mask trophy.

“Daughtry was robbed! He was incredible tonight!” one fan wrote.

“He definitely should have won! Such a flawless voice!!” another wrote of Daughtry.

“Should’ve been the winner, not even close,” a third fan weighed in.

“No disrespect to Wayne but Daughtry should’ve won by a mile…. if it was a public vote it would’ve been no contest!! Best singer who has ever been on this show!!”

American Idol Season 5 winner Taylor Hicks also joked on Twitter that Daughtry has been “robbed” once again.

In addition to Daughtry as Rottweiler and winner Wayne Brady as Fox, The Masked Singer finale unwrapped Flamingo, who was revealed to be former Cheetah Girl Adrienne Bailon Houghton.

The third season of the quirky Fox singing competition debuts on Fox immediately following the Super Bowl on February 2, 2020.