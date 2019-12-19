Ana Cheri Looks Smoking Hot In Revealing Crop Top & Leather Pants

Model Ana Cheri has been giving her followers something to get excited about the past few days with happy, holiday-themed posts. Thursday was no different as she flaunted her curves in a sexy crop top and a pair of leather pants.

The photo captured Ana standing inside on a staircase. The rail was festively wrapped in garland with white lights.

Ana also looked a bit festive in her black crop top and pants. The top looked to be made of a soft fabric. It had an open front, which stretched across the front of Ana’s chest, exposing the center of her cleavage. A thin, sparkly chain laced up the front of the shirt. The bottom of the chain was tied in a small knot and hung down several inches. The chain was small, but it called attention to the beauty’s voluptuous chest and flat abs as it sparkled in the light.

The brunette’s high-rise pants were black and hugged her body, highlighting her hourglass shape. They had outside pockets on the sides of the legs.

Ana looked stunning as she gave the camera a serious look. Her long hair was parted on the side and fell over her holders in loose waves. Her makeup included sculpted brows, smoky eyeshadow, and thick lashes. She wore a light blush on her cheeks and a thick gloss on her lush lips. She accessorized with a dainty gold necklace and wore a pale pink color on her nails.

The camera captured the beauty from the mid-thigh up as she stood with one leg out to the side. She placed one hand on her thigh while she pouted for the camera.

In the caption, Ana said she was happy for the holidays and mentioned that the outfit came from Fashion Nova.

The snap no doubt made her followers happy, and many left smiley face emoji with heart eyes in the comments. Other fans took the time to tell Anna how hot she looked in the outfit.

“Wow. incredible feminine beauty,” one fan said.

“Baddest one on IG,” a second follower wrote.

“gorgeous and glamorous girl love you,” commented a third admirer.

“Obsessed!! Love everything! The hair, the top! Sooooo pretty,” said a fourth fan.

Ana seems to enjoy giving her Instagram followers a variety of content. Earlier in the week, she flaunted her fabulous figure in a lace teddy. But she isn’t all about showing off skin, as she recently looked stunning in a sheer dress that covered most of her body.