Serena Williams Goes Boxing With Mike Tyson: ‘In The Ring With This GOAT’

Though Serena Williams may be a champ on the tennis court, it appears that she might have her eye on a new sport: boxing. The star athlete got some cues from none other than boxing legend Mike Tyson, and fans can agree that it was certainly a meeting of the greats.

For the occasion, Serena wore a plum colored tennis skirt from Nike, along with a black tank top that gave her arms free movement for her various hooks and punches. She completed the look with a pair of ankle-high white sneakers and a black Nike visor. She wore little makeup, and her hair was styled into a practical high ponytail so that her hair remained out of her eyes.

Mike, meanwhile, kept it simple in a white t-shirt and black pants. He sported a white beard that did not entirely conceal his iconic face tattoo. In a shot on Instagram, the two posed together in front of a punching bag on a stand. They playfully posed angled towards one another as if about to spar. Serena wore a pair of bright red boxing gloves, while Mike wore black ones.

In his comment, Mike teased that despite the picture, he definitely did not want to get in the ring with Serena, whom he called the GOAT.

Posted on Mike’s account, the picture earned close to 278,000 likes and close to 1,400 comments from his 8.8 million followers.

“Talent level is off the charts in this picture!!!!!” one fan gushed.

“Two of the best,” echoed a second.

“Much love n respect to the both of u,” wrote a third, with a curled bicep, 100 percent, and pink heart emoji.

In addition to the still picture, Mike also uploaded a video of Serena taking on the punching bag. It began with Mike showing Serena the fundamentals of a one two punch.

“Boom,” he said, pulling Serena’s left hand forward; “boom,” he added, now with Serena’s right hand, adding a little bit more power to it.

The tennis champion unsurprisingly caught on very quickly, and launched into a serious of punches that Mike claimed in has caption had serious “power.” As she got more and more tired, she started exclaiming a little with every punch, until she finally had enough and stepped back from the bag.

The video earned over 156,000 likes and close to 2,900 comments.

The star athlete appeared to be getting back to her roots with the fitness routine after spending time on her other endeavors of late. In addition to launching a pop-up shop for her clothing line S by Serena in Miami earlier this month, she also recently showed off her jewelry collection in a flawless selfie, as was previously covered by The Inquisitr.