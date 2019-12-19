Victoria’s Secret’s Georgia Fowler Slays In A Tiny Black Bikini

Georgia sizzled at the beach alongside some of her fellow Australian models.

Georgia Fowler stunned in a tiny black bikini in a hot snap shared to her Instagram account this week. The Victoria’s Secret model stripped down to her swimwear for a sizzling new shot – which was actually used for the cover of Harper’s Bazaar Australia – as she posed at the beach alongside a slew of her fellow models.

The 27-year-old beauty appeared alongside her fellow Australian models Victoria Lee, Gemma Ward, Charlee Fraser, and Alexandra Agoston as they all hit the beach together in Sydney, Australia.

The hot new photo posted on December 18 showed Georgia as she flashed the most skin of the beauties in her very skimpy two-piece. The star wowed in her string bikini, which was made up of a tiny triangle top with thin strings that stretched around her neck to create a halter neck look.

The plunging bikini top showed off plenty of her décolletage and her flawless model body, while she paired the simple skimpy top with a pair of matching black bikini bottoms.

Her skimpy bottoms had equally thin straps that tied over her hips and highlighted her seriously flat and toned middle.

For the bikini photo, Georgia slayed and gave the camera a very sultry look as she leaned back on Charlee and Gemma and posed with her left hand stretched across her torso, resting inside her right elbow.

The star had her short brown hair slightly curled and parted to her left as she kept her makeup pretty natural for the beach day shoot.

She also kept her accessories pretty simple, with what appeared to be a wooden bead bracelet on her left wrist and a simple band on her ring finger and nude nail varnish.

The stunning beauties all gave the camera some very sexy looks as they rocked an array of both black and white swimwear, including different swimsuits and bikinis.

In the caption, the New Zealand-born model told her 1 million followers that the stunning cover was for the fashion magazine’s Ocean Odyssey issue.

Fans weren’t afraid to show their appreciation for the beach photo in the caption, as many praised the beauty in sweet messages.

“Beautiful,” one person commented with a blue heart emoji.

Loading...

Another called the snap “insane” with two praising and two fire emoji.

“Love it,” a third person added in the comments section.

The gorgeous magazine cover has revived more than 23,000 likes in the first 23 hours since the beauty shared it to her account.

Georgia recently stunned fans in another bikini look. That time, as The Inquisitr reported, the model posted a sizzling snap of herself in a wet t-shirt and a pair of tiny white bikini bottoms during a professional photo shoot.