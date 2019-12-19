‘NCIS’ Season 17: Ziva ‘Reunites’ With Tony In Episode 10

American hit show NCIS gave an explosive season 17 fall finale on Tuesday night, December 17, as Ziva David (Cote de Pablo) and Tony DiNozzo (Michael Weatherly) seemingly reunited.

Episode 10 was entitled “The North Pole,” and was the third episode that Ziva was in from a reported four-episode arc, as per CountryLiving.

The hour-long episode entailed a lot of action and drama which included a possible Tony-Ziva-Tali reunion and a rumored Sahar takedown.

Probably the most important and anticipated moment from the show was Ziva’s mentioning that Tony knows she is alive, and that the two have actually spent time together with their daughter, Tali.

Clearly, fans went wild on the latest revelation and just had to express how they felt on a post on NCIS’s official Instagram page. The snap showed two movie set chairs which belonged to Mark Harmon, who plays Leroy Jethro Gibbs in the show, and another for Cote. Some fans wrote how they felt on the snap’s comment section, while others dropped a bunch of crying emoji.

“If they don’t reunite her with Tony by the end of the season, I quit,” an avid fan wrote.

“Who else was hoping Tony would walk through the door at the end?” another hopeful fan commented.

“Such a good episode. Love having Cote back on the show! I hope they have Tony come back on Ziva’s last episode for this season!” a third Instagram user wrote.

The social media share gained over 15,600 likes and over 200 comments after a day it was uploaded, which was just a few hours before the show started.

The sweet family reunion happened off-screen, which disappointed some fans. However, others were just happy about the family’s situation. It is also important to note that when Ziva just first appeared back on the show in September, after a six-year absence, the character struggled with mental health issues.

Loading...

Ziva’s first struggle with anxiety started when she had to “give away” her daughter Tali to Adam Eshel (Damon Dayoub), so he could give the baby to Tony back in Season 13, however, the show did not air the flashback until the recent episode.

Another flashback showed Adam telling the special agent he’s going in undercover in Sahar’s organization to help her. He then confessed that while Tony has her heart, she will always have his.

“That’s the thing about love,” Adam tells Ziva. “Even if it cannot be returned, it never goes away.”

CBS has announced that the show will return in 2020. NCIS Season 17, Episode 11 will air on Tuesday, January 7.