Nicole Scherzinger Stuns Followers In Low-Cut Semi-Sheer Garment For ‘The Masked Singer’ Finale

The second season of The Masked Singer has come to an end and Nicole Scherzinger wowed viewers and fans with her choice of fashion.

The “Don’t Hold Your Breath” hitmaker stunned in a low-cut semi-sheer garment that displayed a lot of her chest area. The outfit had long-sleeves that were also semi-sheer. Scherzinger showed off her cleavage in the garment that had sequins embroidered all over which had a shimmery effect in the light. She went for a fairly natural makeup look by applying a glossy lip and black mascara. The “Whatever U Like” songstress wore her long wavy brunette locks down and accessorized herself with silver dangling earrings.

In a series of Instagram posts, Scherzinger shared images of her on the set of the show.

In the first shot, Scherzinger took a selfie that contained just herself. She gave a subtle smile to the camera and had clearly caught herself in amazing light. In the second, she posed with the other three judges on the panel, Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, and Robin Thicke, who all wore masks on their faces. Scherzinger pouted directly at the camera and had a butterfly mask made out of black lace.

In the third and final photo, she posed solo again with the mask on. The “Baby Love” entertainer sported a more serious expression with her mouth slightly open.

For her caption, Scherzinger stated that she couldn’t believe the final episode of The Masked Singer had come.

In the span of six hours, her post racked up more than 76,000 likes and over 470 comments, proving to be popular with her 4.2 million followers.

“You look absolutely gorgeous. I love this show and love so much! Can’t wait to see next season,” one user wrote.

“You looked absolutely gorgeous tonight, simply stunning,” another shared.

“That was an awesome finally for sure. You looked amazing as always! Can’t wait until season three,” a third fan remarked.

“GURRRRL HOW CAN YOU LOOK SO GOOD!!!! TELL US YOUR SECRETS,” a fourth account commented passionately in capital letters.

For the final episode, all three remaining contestants were revealed, per Variety.

In third place, Cheetah Girl, former 3LW member, and The Real co-host, Adrienne Bailon was under the flamingo costume.

In second place, American Idol contestant and lead singer of rock band Daughtry, Chris Daughtry was performing in the rottweiler outfit.

The winner of the show was actor, singer, and comedian, Wayne Brady as the fox.

The show’s popularity in the U.S. has influenced other countries to have their own version. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the U.K.’s first season will debut next year.