‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Comings & Goings Rumors: Aaron D. Spears Out – Fans & ‘Justin Barber’ Actor Respond

The Bold and the Beautiful fans are irate that Aaron D. Spears has apparently been taken off-contract. Spears plays the role of Justin Barber, Bill Spencer’s (Don Diamont) corporate attorney and sidekick. Social media and the soap opera message boards lit up when some fans noticed that the closing credits no longer list the character as part of the cast.

On December 16, one of the message board users at Soap Central noted Spears’ absence.

“The end of today’s episode the closing credit showed that along with Alley Mills Pamela Douglas who we already knew about the show has taken Aaron D. Spears Justin Barber off contract as well.”

Immediately, The Bold and the Beautiful fans reacted. Every single post showed that watchers were upset by his sudden departure. While news of Alley Mills’ departure had already been leaked, it seemed as if the show kept quiet about Spears’ being taken off recurring status.

“Quite sad. Justin and Dollar Bill’s friendship is one I loved, it’s a shame he didn’t get any SL because he can carry one. Donna & Justin could have had such a great story and then they could have decided to bring Marcus back to town. This show is fading so badly,” opined one fan.

The World Of The Bold and the Beautiful message boards were also flooded with disappointed fans.

The Bold and the Beautiful watcher felt that they were perpetuating the problems of the show.

“If this is true, then they’re doing the exact opposite of what they should be doing to correct the problems of this show… I mean, seriously, they’re taking out everything and everyone that’s at least somewhat interesting.”

Aaron D. Spears seemed to confirm the rumors on his Twitter feed. The actor always engages with his fans and retweeted the casting news posted by Soap Opera News. The outlet also wanted to see the character reunite with his ex-wife, Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis), but now it seems as if it was only wishful thinking.

Your support is EVERYTHING!!! https://t.co/yEdKHPSOFd — Aaron D. Spears (@aaronDspears) December 18, 2019

Thanks for your support https://t.co/gXYeIpY0j0 — Aaron D. Spears (@aaronDspears) December 18, 2019

Most fans were shocked, while some even seemed to be downright angry. With Justin’s departure, there will be less diversity on the show. Adain Bradley, who played Xander Avant, was taken off contract a few months ago, while Emma Barber’s contract was also not renewed at the beginning of the year. An entire family, the Avants, seem to have quietly closed their chapter on the soap.

The rarely seen Karla Mosley, who plays Maya Avant, and Kiara Barnes, who plays Zoe Buckingham, seem to be the only actors of color left on the TV show.

Aaron D. Spears can currently be seen as the lead character on London Mitchell’s Christmas which is airing on Aspire TV.