Latina Model Yaslen Clemente Flashes Insane Curves In Strappy Yellow Swimsuit

Instagram sensation Yaslen Clemente is slaying it on Instagram yet again.

The fitness model stunned her 1.1 million followers with a skin bearing photo that was possibly an ad for My Passerella, a boutique for women’s clothing accessories, swimwear, and lingerie line in Miami, Florida.

The blonde beauty was seen posing in front of what seems to be a pool shower while a bunch of trees filled the scenery behind her. Yaslen’s right hand was up to while the other was holding a tree branch for support. She positioned herself up, propped her feet up to increase her height, which also gave her fans a full-length look at her insane curvy figure and heart-popping yellow swimwear that left little to the imagination.

The bombshell wore for an almost makeup-free look, with filled-in eyebrows, light foundation, a barely-there eyeshadow, and thick, curly lashes. The model opted for a simple piece of gold necklace and gold studs.

Just after a few hours of posting, the Instagram photo has earned more than 50,800 likes and over 600 comments. Many admirers flocked to the comment section to let the model know that they appreciate the sheer display of skin.

“Absolutely gorgeous and sexy,” a fan wrote.

“Smoking hot and super sexy,” another admirer commented adding a fire emoji.

“You look amazing babe,” a friend wrote.

“You are so so unreal, so breathtakingly stunning,” a fourth Instagrammer commented.

The snap was also liked by some of her fellow models, influencers, and friends. These include, but are not limited to, Bruna Rangel Lima, Natalia Garibotto, Yagan Moore, Amber Kristine, and Barbara Julia.

A short clip of the same photoshoot was posted by VFOCUS Photography on their Instagram page. As seen in the video, Yaslen did a sultry pose, first by putting her hands up her temples, then proceeded to move them down and tugged on her bikini straps up to show off her tremendous cleavage.

Before the eye-popping snapshot, the fitness model previously treated her fans to another sizzling picture where she could be seen rocking a skimpy orange bikini, one that allowed the Yaslen to flaunt her curvy behind. The said photo was not altered nor had any filters. Which made fans happy about the non-photoshopped snap, as it made the model more relatable and real.

The blonde bombshell is continuously becoming more popular on the social media platform, reaching a million only after two months of gaining 900,000 followers in October. Yaslen posted a sultry snap to thank her fans for reaching the milestone.