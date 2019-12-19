Cosplay Model Liz Katz Flaunts Curves In Teaser Clip For Racy Daenerys Targaryen Video

It may not have been the first time in recent weeks that cosplay model Liz Katz took to Instagram to pay tribute to iconic Game of Thrones character Daenerys Targaryen via a risque new upload. However, the clip she posted Wednesday night may have revealed even more to her 1 million-strong fanbase on the social media platform.

While the original photo featuring Liz dressed up as Daenerys only showed her from the waist up, the new video featured the cosplayer showing off her curves in a variety of poses and locations, all of which were reminiscent of actual scenes from HBO’s recently-concluded fantasy series. As a slow piano theme played in the background to kick things off, the model was shot while wearing a light blue dress and sitting down on some stairs, standing next to a rocky structure, and lying down in bed, oftentimes looking on with a seductive expression on her face or staying true to her portrayal by holding a dragon egg.

Depending on the nature of the scene, the rest of the clip made sure to highlight the cosplay model’s cleavage, derriere, and/or legs as she continued to flash smoldering stares at the camera. Liz’s bare decolletage, in particular, served as one of the final highlights, as she lightly tugged on her dress to ensure that the focus was on her cleavage. The last few seconds then saw her clutching the dragon egg in what looked like a bedroom, right before the clip ended with the cosplayer lying on her stomach and flaunting some serious sideboob.

As explained in the caption, the video upload was actually a teaser for a longer, adults-only version of the video, which Liz stated is available on her website for paid members.

Liz’s latest update appears to have made quite an impact in the four hours since it was uploaded. As of this writing, it has gotten more than 11,000 likes and 39,000 views, as well as almost 150 comments from the model’s adoring fans, many of whom included Game of Thrones references in their replies to the video.

“A way better khaleesi then the original,” remarked one follower, comparing Liz to Daenerys actress Emilia Clarke.

“Better than the final season of GoT,” quipped a second admirer.

A third commenter brought up one of the most infamous gaffes from Game of Thrones‘ final season in their reply, which was nonetheless complementary toward Liz’s body art.

“Everyone talks about ‘that coffee cup left on the table’, but I wonder if anyone saw stray tattoos on the actors?” they wrote. “Let’s face it, a lot of peeps are covered in them. Excellent work as always.”