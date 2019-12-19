Kate Upton Sizzles In Tight Gray Yoga Pants For Workout Chic Look

Even before and after an intense workout session, Kate Upton always looks smoking hot. As those who follow the blond bombshell on Instagram know, Upton is never one to shy away from flaunting her gorgeous figure on the platform while clad in some of the hottest outfits like bikinis, lingerie, and bodycon dresses. In the most recent photo that was shared for her 6.2 million-plus fans, Upton proved that she can also make workout gear look sexy.

In the stunning new snapshot, the supermodel told her fans that she was in New York City, where she just took part in a grueling workout. She tagged herself at theSkimm Celebrate Smarter Pop-Up Shop, where she was all smiles, looking straight into the camera while posing next to her trainer. The beauty wore her long blond locks down and straight and also rocked a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick.

Upton struck a pose with her hands on her hips, showing off her trim waist in a long-sleeved dry-fit shirt. She paired the look with some tight gray yoga pants that accentuated her toned thighs. Next to her was her trainer, Ben Bruno, who looked casual in a vintage USA Basketball sweatshirt and a backward baseball cap.

Even though the photo has only been live on her page for a short time, it’s earned the model a ton of attention with over 45,000 likes and 300-plus comments.

Some of Upton’s fans commented on the photo to let her know that she looks stunning while countless others raved over her figure. A few more applauded her for getting a workout in while a handful of others opted to comment using emoji instead of their words. Many other social media users commented on the snap to express their displeasure over Upton’s support for Canada Goose, blaming her for supporting “animal abuse.”

“Very good, beautiful Kate,” one follower commented on the photo, adding a thumbs-up emoji.

“You’re soooooo gorgeous,” a second social media user added.

“You’re an animal abuse supporter. Please no one can take you seriously now,” said one detractor.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Upton dropped jaws in another red-hot look that was shared on her page. In that update, the beauty rocked a black turtleneck leotard that flaunted her lean legs for the camera. On top of the NSFW ensemble, the blond beauty wore a furry white coat draped off of her shoulder, completing the look with full hair and makeup. So far, the image has racked up an impressive 90,000 likes.