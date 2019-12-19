Kate Beckinsale Sizzles In Cleavage-Baring Black Sports Bra And Tiny Shorts

Actress Kate Beckinsale appeared on the cover of a recent issue of Women’s Health magazine, and the brunette bombshell thrilled her 3.7 million Instagram followers by sharing several snaps from the shoot. As The Inquisitr reported, the beauty started things off by posting the cover of the magazine on her Instagram page. On the cover, she rocked a pair of low-rise white bikini bottoms and a black-and-white striped crop top that clung to her curves. The look showed off her toned stomach, and she looked flawless with her hair pulled up in a ponytail.

Just a few hours after sharing the cover, Kate stripped down even more and shared a snap from inside the spread. In that particular update, the bombshell rocked a tiny black sports bra that left little to the imagination. The sports bra revealed a tantalizing amount of cleavage and ended just below her ample assets, leaving almost her entire abdomen on full display.

She paired the sports bra with some olive green Adidas shorts that appeared to have black shorts layered underneath. Though the shorts were fairly loose-fitting, they ended at above mid-thigh, showing off her toned legs. Kate finished off the ensemble with her hands taped up and ready to hit a speed bag placed in front of her. The British babe’s brunette locks were down in loose waves, blowing in the wind and a stunning scenic panorama was visible behind her. Her makeup for the photoshoot was fairly minimal, allowing her natural beauty to shine.

Kate’s fans couldn’t get enough of the peek at the photoshoot, and the post quickly racked up over 205,000 likes within just seven hours. It even received a like from country cutie Maren Morris.

Kate kept the caption of the post simple, making sure to tag the magazine and share an emoji with her fans. Regardless, her followers took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the look.

“This is the true unicorn,” one fan commented, identifying Kate as one of a kind.

Another fan said, “most beautiful woman on a planet with literally BILLIONS of them? Someone has to be, and it’s you.”

One follower referenced the boxing-centric set-up of the picture and said, “always thought you were an absolute knockout” followed by a string of heart eye emoji.

“You must seriously never change. You must drink out of the fountain of youth,” another fan added.

Kate carried on the boxing theme of the photoshoot by sharing a snap of herself in a yellow sports bra and long joggers just a few hours after her sizzling black sports bra and shorts look.