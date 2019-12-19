Camila Cabello’s Past Racist Posts Emerge, Forcing Her To Publicly Apologize

'These mistakes don’t represent the person I am or [the] person I’ve ever been,' said Camila Cabello.

Like many stars before her, hit pop singer Camila Cabello is now being forced to address some controversial social media posts from her past. On Wednesday, Cabello turned to Twitter to post a lengthy apology note for formerly using racist language on Tumblr. Cabello insists that by growing up and maturing, she’s now aware of the hurtful impact her words can have, according to Fox News.

The posts in question were shared by Cabello on Tumblr seven years ago, when the now 22-year-old singer was still in her teens. Although the posts have since been deleted, social media users screenshotted the posts and shared them online. Thus, the singer had no choice but to acknowledge the language she used and publicly apologize. In the note she included on Twitter, the singer explained that she deeply regrets having caused offense to anyone through the words she used and wished she could take them back.

“These mistakes don’t represent the person I am or [the] person I’ve ever been. I only stand and have ever stood for love and inclusivity and my heart has never, even then, had an ounce of hate or divisiveness. As much as I wish I could, I can’t go back in time and change things I said in the past. But once you know better, you do better and that’s all I can do.”

Cabello concluded her statement by promising to use her platform to do good by denouncing injustice and inequality.

“I can’t say enough how deeply sorry and ashamed I feel, and I apologize again from the bottom of my heart,” she said.

At the time that she made her controversial remarks, the singer likely didn’t realize that only seven years later, she would become one of the biggest pop stars of the year, securing awards and topping charts. Cabello has skyrocketed to fame due to hits like “Havana” in 2017. She then linked up with her current significant other, fellow pop star Shawn Mendes, to produce the song “Señorita” in 2019. If her current controversy doesn’t hold her back, it appears Cabello is still at the very beginning of a highly successful career.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Cabello and Mendes didn’t disappoint at the 2019 American Music Awards just last month. One of the most notable moments of the night was their steamy performance of “Señorita” which they later won an award for their collaboration on together.