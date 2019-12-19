Aubrey O’Day Flaunts Curves In Black Lingerie: ‘This Night Wasn’t Silent’

Aubrey O’Day shared a new picture of herself on Instagram today, which she said was from bath time. The Danity Kane bandmate’s followers on the popular social media platform expressed their happiness over the somewhat holiday-themed post.

Aubrey wore a sexy black bodysuit from Fashion Nova with strategic cutouts in the hot shot. She lies on her side with her legs bent and slightly apart atop a white object with several yards of gauzy red tulle on top of it. The bedroom outfit showed off the Dumblonde singer’s hourglass curves with special emphasis on her curvy backside and tick thighs, which were partially uncovered thanks to its design. She wore shiny black pumps to complete the sensual look.

The “White Hot Lies” singer looked red hot with dramatic makeup that featured white and darker shades of eyeshadow, dark black eyeliner and mascara, expert highlighting and contouring, and an ombre lipstick color. Aubrey’s red manicure took center stage in the shot because she had one finger in her slightly open mouth, and she also accessorized with a sparkly ring and some bracelets. The singer’s ultra-long blond hair floated in soft curls over her shoulder and down her back.

In the caption, Aubrey offered a play on words of the popular Christmas song, “Silent Night.” She said that the evening that she wore the outfit didn’t end up being so silent. The former contestant on The Celebrity Apprentice‘s fans loved the post with more than 9,000 Instagram users hitting the “like” button to express their approval. Plus, dozens took a moment to write a positive comment for Aubrey in the replies section.

Most people who commented agreed that the whole look was fire, as indicated by the multitude of flames people shared.

“I want to marry you. You are so beautiful and sweet,” replied one fan who also included a multitude of red heart emoji.

“Iconic queen of legit earth time and space! Give us a full solo album, please,” begged one fan of Audrey’s musical career.

“I’m sure it wasn’t with you looking that damn sexy, Aubrey O’Day,” a third wrote along with fire, heart, heart eyes, kissing, and peach emoji.

“GORGEOUS body and BEAUTIFUL outfit. But what happened to your face?” wondered a fourth who also included a pink heart emoji.

The singer has been a fan of black lingerie as she’s shared pictures of herself for the fashion brand leading up to the Christmas holidays. The Inquisitr previously reported the reality TV star wore another sexy piece from Fashion Nova with artistic lighting.