Fitness Model Jen Selter Rocks Tiny Gold Bikini In Tantalizing Instagram Video

Fitness model Jen Selter tantalized her 12.8 million Instagram followers with a smoking-hot video that showcased her insane physique. In the quick clip, she rocked a gold bikini and flaunted her incredible body from countless angles.

The still screen capture of the video highlighted Jen’s chiseled abs, which could very well entice any of her fans to click the post. In the actual clip, she stood on a clean sandy beach with the waves lapping at the shore and footprints visible leading up to her spot on the beach. Jen rocked a bikini crafted from a metallic gold fabric that highlighted her curves. The bikini top was a bandeau style with two thin spaghetti straps stretching over her shoulders. A hint of cleavage was on display as the upper part of her outfit clung to her assets.

The model paired her top with some simple bikini bottoms, which were high-cut and stretched over her hips, elongating her toned legs. When she turned around to showcase the back of the look, fans were able to see the bottoms were in a thong style that emphasized her incredible derriere.

Jen’s brunette locks were tied back in a low ponytail in some frames and blowing loose in the wind in others, and she accessorized with a pair of sunglasses with rose-colored lenses and a watch. She arched her back and twisted her body in the video, showing off her physique from several possible angles. She paired the update with an inspirational caption about staying motivated, telling her followers to “push yourself, cause no one else is going to do it for you.”

The sun appeared to be setting in the clip, casting a golden glow over the post that highlighted the model’s curves.

Jen’s fans couldn’t get enough of the sizzling video featuring the metallic gold look, which received over 40,800 views within just 52 minutes. Many of Jen’s followers took to the comments section almost immediately to share their thoughts on the look and shower the brunette bombshell with praise.

One follower responded to her caption, and commented, “you are my motivation.”

“All very true. Thanks for this post and great words of motivation. Sending blessings and prayers,” another fan added.

“Perfect as always,” a third admirer said.

Another fan was working on her fitness when she checked out Jen’s post.

“[N]eeded this! Currently at the gym putting in work.”

Jen isn’t afraid to flaunt her chiseled physique in skimpy swimwear, as she proves time and time again with her Instagram page. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, the bombshell wore a tiny hot pink bikini that left little to the imagination.