NBA Rumors: Anthony Davis Says He Would ‘Worry’ About Free Agency When 2019-20 Season Is Over

Based on their current performance in the 2019-20 NBA season, All-Star big man Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers are indeed a match made in heaven. As of now, they continue to wreak havoc in the league, sitting in the No. 1 spot in the deep Western Conference with a 24-4 record. However, despite their recent success, the 26-year-old center/power forward still refused to give assurance that he would stay long-term in Los Angeles.

In a recent interview with Stephen A. Smith of ESPN, which is currently posted on YouTube, Davis was asked about his feelings toward his impending free agency. For the nth time, Davis declined to give a specific answer, saying that he’s currently focused on helping the Lakers accomplish their main goal in the 2019-20 NBA season. Davis said that he would only “worry” about the 2020 NBA free agency when the season is officially over.

“I still look at it as ‘we’ll see what happens at the end of the season.’ Obviously, the season is going great so far, and I’m trying to stay in the moment and worry about (free agency) when the season is over,” Davis said, as quoted by Heavy.

“I feel like we can do something special this year. With the team that we’ve put together and the coaching staff that we have, I don’t think there is anyone who can beat us except the Los Angeles Lakers. When that time comes, I’ll think about it and see what’s going on. But right now, I’m trying to focus on this year and winning a championship with the Lakers.”

Davis has been saying the same thing from the time the New Orleans Pelicans officially sent him to the Lakers last summer. In fact, even before the blockbuster deal with the Lakers took place, Davis had informed everyone in the league through his agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports Group, that he intends to test the free agency market in the summer of 2020. Davis’ statements are undeniably good news for NBA teams who are eyeing to become major players in the 2020 NBA free agency.

However, as of now, most people don’t see Davis taking his talent somewhere else in the 2019 NBA offseason, especially if he and LeBron James succeed to win the NBA championship title this season. Compared to the initial expectation, it didn’t take long before Davis builds chemistry with James and “The Brow” is receiving the same superstar treatment as James in Los Angeles.

On Thursday night, the Lakers are set to face the Eastern Conference No. 1 team, the Milwaukee Bucks, at Fiserv Forum. However, the Lakers may not be at their full strength when they play against the Giannis Antetokoumpo-led Bucks as Davis’ availability remains questionable due to a mild ankle sprain.