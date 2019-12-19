‘Maxim’ Bombshell Kara Del Toro Sizzles In Sexy Dress And Thigh-High Boots

Maxim bombshell Kara Del Toro stunned her Instagram followers with a sizzling update in which she rocked a stunning dress and thigh-high boots.

In the snap, Kara posed on a grand cream-colored staircase that stretched up to a considerable distance. Kara stood in the middle of the shot and looked autumnal in a sizzling caramel-colored dress. The look had long sleeves and was a midi-length, but it had a particular detail that amped up the sex appeal of the ensemble. The dress featured an endless row of buttons down the front of it, from the chest to the hem. Kara left several buttons on her chest open, lowering the neckline until it exposed a tantalizing amount of cleavage.

She also opted to unbutton a significant amount of buttons towards the bottom of the look, creating a scandalously high slit in the dress that showcased her toned thighs. Kara expressed her style by adding a few accessories to the look. Her hair tumbled down her shoulders in voluminous curls, and she topped off her look with a matching caramel-colored beret for a French vibe. She added a pair of hoop earrings and a gold pendant necklace to add a bit of sparkle. Kara also had a black bag with a chain strap slung over her shoulder.

As for her footwear, Kara went bold with a pair of over-the-knee thigh-high boots in a darker brown hue. The boots had a low heel, but the way only a sliver of her thighs were exposed created a seductive vibe. Her makeup was natural in the shot and she glanced down as she descended the staircase, hiking her skirt up a little bit.

Kara’s followers couldn’t get enough of the smoking hot snap, and the post received more than 12,700 likes within just six hours. Many of Kara’s fans opted to share their thoughts on the ensemble in the comment section of the post.

“Omg this dress,” one fan said, loving the look.

Another fan referenced Kara’s own caption in his comment, and said, “baby you look like THE BEST MACCHIATO CARAMEL a men can drink cheers.”

“You look beautiful in every picture you take wow,” another fan added.

Another fan simply said “you look absolutely gorgeous,” followed by a string of emoji including flame emoji.

Kara seems to be loving the particular boots she rocked in her latest update, as it isn’t the first time she’s opted to show off an outfit that featured the boots. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Kara rocked a white top and pair of high-waisted jeans and finished off her ensemble with the same pair of Stuart Weitzman boots.