‘World’s Sexiest Nurse’ Lauren Drain Gets Sexy & Sweaty In Skimpy Black Bra And Athletic Attire

“World’s Sexiest Nurse” Lauren Drain tantalized her 3.9 million Instagram followers with her latest update, in which she flaunted her incredible physique. Lauren also advertised a fitness challenge she’s running in the new year, the 2020 New You Challenge, which she discussed in the caption of the post.

The picture was taken in an industrial-looking setting, in what appeared to be a parking garage with painted lines on the ground around her. A number was visible on a small piece of concrete at the top of the stall, and the whole backdrop was fairly basic. All eyes were on Lauren’s incredible curves, which she showed off to perfection in the shot.

The blond bombshell rocked a tiny black bra that left little to the imagination. The bra flaunted a tantalizing amount of cleavage, and also showed off Lauren’s toned abs. She paired the simple yet sexy top with colorful bottoms. The waistband of the bottoms stretched over her hips and dipped low in the front, flaunting her flat stomach and toned thighs. She kept the athletic vibe going by adding a pair of knee-high socks to the look.

Lauren made the ensemble even sexier by getting things a bit steamy. Her hair was down in a tousled bedhead style, and the lights reflecting on her skin seemed to illuminate a sheen of sweat. She filled her followers in on the start date of her fitness challenge in the caption of the post, and her sculpted physique just might be motivation enough for some fans. She appeared to be lit with some type of colorful lighting that gave her hair a fun tint and added a bit of ambiance to the overall picture.

Her followers loved the smoking hot Instagram update, and the post received over 4,900 likes within just 27 minutes. Many of Lauren’s eager fans took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the sizzling shot.

“Literally look like a super hero from a comic book!!! Respect!!!” one fan commented, admiring Lauren’s sculpted body.

“Omg, BEAUTIFUL!” another fan added, followed by several emoji.

“Looking good momma,” another fan said.

One follower couldn’t get enough of Lauren’s chiseled body, and commented “goals x 100.”

Lately, Lauren has been sharing plenty of sizzling shots that showcase her growing baby bump. However, depending on the angle f the snap, sometimes her bump is barely even visible. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Lauren rocked a black mini dress and sexy thigh-high boots while on a trip to Las Vegas with her girlfriends. She glowed in the photo and appeared to be having an absolute blast with her girlfriends at The Venetian Resort.