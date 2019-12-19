Wolf Blitzer Tweets Video Of Donald Trump Praising Speaker Nancy Pelosi As ‘A Very Impressive Person’

Wolf Blitzer, the anchor of CNN’s The Situation Room, tweeted out a video of himself interviewing then citizen Donald Trump in 2008.

In the video, a dramatically different sounding Trump and Blitzer discussed a meeting that Trump had with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi as well as Trump’s criticisms of President George W. Bush. Blitzer asked Trump about Speaker Pelosi.

“I met her, and I’m very impressed by her. I think she’s a very impressive person, and I like her a lot,” Trump explained.

However, after Trump said how much he liked Pelosi, he expressed his surprise that she did not attempt to impeach President George W. Bush for lying to get the United States into war after the 9/11 terrorist attacks. He expressed his support for impeaching Bush, and he said that for a while, it appeared as if Pelosi would push to impeach President Bush for the lies about weapons of mass destruction that led to the road.

After today’s vote by the House of Representatives to impeach President Donald Trump, his words 11 years ago have a certain irony given all the tweets he’s sent out in recent days as well as the letter that Trump sent to Pelosi last night. In the six-page letter, Trump was far less complimentary of the Speaker than he was 11 years ago speaking with Blitzer. It seems highly unlikely that the Trump of 11 years ago could have imagined that one day the Speaker he spoke so highly of in the interview would preside over his Impeachment in the House.

Check out this exchange I had with then private citizen @realDonaldTrump on Oct. 15, 2008. We spoke about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and he then offered his thoughts about impeachment. pic.twitter.com/mXlsG9SjbB — Wolf Blitzer (@wolfblitzer) December 18, 2019

As the discussion moved on, Trump brought up Bill Clinton’s impeachment and called the reasons that led to it unimportant, and he declared Clinton’s impeachment was nonsense. In Trump’s mind, Bush’s conduct was far more impeachable than anything that Clinton did.

The video caught the attention of many on Twitter. Throughout an afternoon, it wracked up 2.5 million views on the popular social media platform. Plus, more than 40,000 Twitter users hit the “like” button, and nearly 20,000 accounts also retweeted the clip, which contained unexpected words from Trump. The tweet also garnered tens of thousands of comments, and many pointed out how different the president sounds now compared to just over a decade ago.

Loading...

“Honestly, truly, it’s wild to see him that lucid, that coherent. It’s impossible to place this next to any recent footage of him and not see an obvious decline,” wrote one incredulous Twitter user.

“I’m shocked at how well he spoke in that interview. What happened?” asked another.

Others took Blitzer to task for interviewing Trump, who was then a businessman, about something like the president and impeachment and the government.

“Sorry, but this clip is part of the problem. You treated this clown like a real businessman and a serious power player. He was none of those,” read one reply.