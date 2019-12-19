Olivia Culpo Puts On Busty Display In Strapless Houndstooth Dress In Smoking Hot New Photo

Olivia Culpo’s most recent Instagram share is one of her hottest yet. The brunette bombshell is no stranger to flaunting her flawless figure in various magazine spreads while she regularly leaves little to nothing to the imagination in the shoots. As those who follow her on Instagram know, Culpo also shows off her incredible figure on her popular page as well.

In the most recent image that was shared for fans, the beauty revealed that she is loving her new extensions. She did not specifically tag her location in the photo but she appeared to be snapping a selfie in a hotel room. The stunner posed front and center in the photo, looking straight into the camera with a slight smile on her face. She wore her long, dark locks down and straight while it hit just at her shoulders.

Culpo highlighted her gorgeous facial features with a stunning application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, eyeshadow, blush, and clear lipgloss. The model left little to the imagination for her 4.4 million-plus fans, rocking a strapless houndstooth dress that pushed up her chest, showing ample amounts of cleavage for the camera. In just a short time of the photo being live on her page, it’s earned her a ton of attention from fans, racking up over 191,000 likes in addition to 1,000-plus comments.

Some of the model’s fans commented on the gorgeous new shot to let her know that she looks beautiful while countless others raved over her killer cleavage. A few more fans took to the photo to praise her beautiful black-and-white dress, and a handful of others had no words and simply took to the photo to comments using their choice of emoji.

“You literally pull off anything but I always prefer a bit of length. Getting my hair cut on Saturday and I’m feeling inspired,” one fan gushed, adding a smiley face emoji.

“Unbelievably beautiful as always,” a second Instagrammer commented.

“You look gorgeous!! I personally prefer mid-length,” one more chimed in, adding a heart emoji to the end of their comment.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Culpo stunned in another gorgeous social media share, that time in another revealing outfit. In the photo, the model sizzled in an all-yellow outfit that included a turtleneck, oversized blazer, and tight yellow pants while she was shopping at Tiffany’s. That post racked up over 119,000 likes in addition to well over 500 comments.