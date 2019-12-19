Camille Kostek Dresses Up As Sexy Flight Attendant & Says She’s ‘Never Growing Up’ In Sultry New Shot

Camille Kostek is playing dress-up in a hot new photo that was shared for her 600,000-plus Instagram followers. As those who follow the blond bombshell on the platform know, Kostek loves to share photos from various projects and shoots that she is working on — most of which showcase her killer figure. In the most recent image that was shared for her army of fans, Kostek looked picture-perfect in another hot ensemble.

In the caption of the photo, Kostek mentioned to fans that she gets to play dress up for work and she basically never wants to grow up because she loves her job so much. The model did not specifically mention to fans where she was in the photo but it appeared to be behind-the-scenes at one of her shoots. In the photo itself, the blond beauty struck a pose on a green chair with velvet fabric, looking straight into the camera with a smile on her face.

The Sports Illustrated stunner dressed the part of an old school flight attendant, rocking a blue hat on her head in addition to a matching pencil skirt and jacket. She accessorized the look with a pair of white high heels and white gloves while wearing her long, blond locks down and slightly waved. She showed off her gorgeous features with a beautiful application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick.

The post has only been live on her page for a short time but it’s earned her a ton of attention from fans with over 26,000 likes in addition to 120-plus comments. Some fans took to the photo to let Kostek know that she looks gorgeous while countless others raved over her beautiful body. A few more fans had no words and opted to comment on the shot using their choice of emoji.

“Ummm ma’am you are STUNNING,” one fan raved, adding a series of flame emoji.

Loading...

“Thought those uniforms were great, nostalgia. Hats were the best. Looks like from knees down in some pictures are drawn in?,” a second fan wrote.

“Great day, lucky day, i like you, pretty woman thanks,” another gushed.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Kostek stunned in another NSFW ensemble, that time in a short little dress. In the photo, the stunner flaunted her killer figure in a sexy silk dress that draped perfectly on her body, showing off all of her curves, including her pert derriere. That shot racked up over 17,000 likes.