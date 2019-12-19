Karina Smirnoff Pregnant With First Child At Age 41, ‘DWTS’ Co-Stars Congratulate The Mom-To-Be

The longtime 'Dancing With the Stars' pro dancer can't wait to be a mom.

Karina Smirnoff is pregnant with her first child. The former Dancing with the Stars pro dancer has confirmed that she is expecting a baby in 2020.

Karina shared the happy news on her Instagram page by posting a smiling photo of her holding up a positive pregnancy test with two fingers up. In the caption to the pic, the 41-year-old Ukrainian-born beauty revealed that not only is she pregnant, but that she plans to donate money to the infertility organization Resolve to support other families in their pregnancy journeys.

Many of Karina’s longtime DWTS co-stars hit the comments section of the post to offer her congratulations on her big baby news.

“OMG!!! Congratulations I am so happy for you!!!!” wrote DWTS pro dancer Lindsay Arnold.

“Omgggggg congratulations!” added fellow pro Sasha Farber.

“Awwww Congratulations beautiful. I’m so happy for you, Xoxo,” wrote Dancing with the Stars veteran Kym Johnson Herjavec.

“What! So amazing!! Congrats love!! Xo,” added alum veteran Chelsie Hightower.

Dancing With the Stars troupe member Hayley Erbert also posted a congratulations message to Karina, and pro dancer Gleb Savchenko posted a heart emoji. Shirley Ballas wrote that Karina will make a great “mummy.” And Karina’s Season 14 celebrity partner, singer Gavin DeGraw, also congratulated her on her exciting news.

Previously, Karina was engaged to fellow Dancing with the Stars mirrorball champion Maksim Chmerkovskiy and MLB pitcher Brad Penny and was in a longtime relationship with show alum Mario Lopez. However, she told People she will not be disclosing the identity of the father of her child.

“I’m super excited to start a new chapter in my life,” Karina said. “I’ve always wanted to be a mom. I have so many emotions that I’m going through. I’m nervous, excited, over the moon happy and overwhelmed.”

Karina added that she’s “very grateful” for the gift she’s been given, and added, “I can’t wait to be a mom.”

Followers of Karina Smirnoff know that she has long talked about her desire to have a baby. In 2014, the DWTS Season 13 mirrorball champ told ABC News that she made the decision to freeze her eggs so that she could become a mother later in life. In the video clip posted to the news site, her doctor revealed that the procedure was successful and that it gave her a total of 21 eggs for possible babymaking in the future. At the time, the pro dancer said she felt “empowered” that she no longer had to worry about her ticking biological clock.