‘Vikings’ Season 6: Ivar The Boneless Shows His True Colors In Episode 4

In the latest episode of 'Vikings,' Ivar the Boneless reveals to Prince Igor who the true Rus leader is.

Over the first few episodes of Vikings, Ivar the Boneless (Alex Hogh Andersen) appeared to be cautiously befriending Oleg (Danila Kozlovsky) — the Rus prince who is known to be aggressive when it comes to protecting his position of power.

As reported by FanFest, Season 6 of Vikings has shown Ivar seeing a mirror image of himself in Oleg, as the prince aimed to dominate Prince Igor (Oran Glynn O’Donovan) — the true heir to the Rus empire.

“[Ivar’s] been so horrible [in Season 5], we need to bring him back,” said Andersen in his interview with FanFest.

“We need people to love him again, and how do you do that? Well, you do that by making a person reflect on themselves and look in. And that’s a perfect opportunity when you have to create another character who is just as horrible as him.”

Thanks to Oleg’s actions, it seemed like Ivar was becoming self-reflective and more insightful. However, the latest episode of Vikings appears to have taken a different turn.

In Episode 4, Ivar approaches Igor and tells him that he is the true ruler of the Rus — not Oleg. Igor does not appear to believe Ivar’s claim at first, but as time goes on, he starts to question the supposed ruler more.

Ivar has clearly been causing strife between Igor and Oleg. Moreover, Ivar has also approached Oleg’s brother, Dir (Lenn Kudrjawizki), regarding wanting to overthrow Igor’s father, King Rurik. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Dir tried to take ownership of Igor, but Oleg quashed those plans. Dir is now being held captive by his brother, so the offer of freedom from Ivar is likely very enticing.

It is possible that Ivar is plotting behind Oleg’s back, as he has seen how terrible Oleg is. Perhaps, after reflecting on what happened when he abused his position of power, Ivar has chosen to side with Igor. After all, it is likely that Igor can be molded into a better leader than Oleg. However, it is also possible that Ivar is using all of the Rus for his own personal gain, taking advantage of the situation while striving toward a takeover of Scandinavia.

Whether Ivar is trying to get on Igor’s good side — either for his own benefit or because he sees Oleg’s true nature — remains to be seen.

Season 6 of Vikings will take a one-week hiatus before returning to the History Channel on Wednesday, January 1, at 10 p.m.