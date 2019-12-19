‘Vikings’ Season 6: Lagertha Suffers A Devastating Blow In Episode 4

As bandits attack, Lagertha loses someone dear to her in the latest episode of 'Vikings.'

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 4, titled “All the Prisoners,” of History Channel’s Vikings Season 6. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

While Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick) may have planned her retirement, it seems that the gods have something else in store for her. As Den of Geek pointed out in their review for last week’s episode of Vikings, she quickly offered help to the local village after they were attacked by bandits, making her retirement null and void as a result.

In this week’s episode, Lagertha enacts a plan to help protect them all from the roaming bandits. This plan is a solid one, too. Using all resources — children and old men included — everyone bands together as they rush to protect themselves ahead of another attack.

When the bandits finally return, Lagertha’s grandson, Hali (Ryan Henson), is one of the children who are tasked with the early warning system. Thanks to him and the others, Lagertha and the warriors are alerted ahead of the attack. As a result of this, her group successfully defeats the bandits, who retreat before suffering further losses.

However, in the process, Hali excitedly lifts a sword from one of the slain and calls out in triumph to Lagertha. The lead bandit notices the child and who he is calling to and quickly rushes in and attacks the boy.

Bernard Walsh / History Channel

Lagertha sees this happen and rushes in. While she initially tries to stem the flow of blood, it quickly becomes apparent that her grandson is dying. Sitting with him, the shieldmaiden talks of Valhalla and how he will be welcomed there. Finally, Hali succumbs to his injuries and his grandmother is devastated by the loss.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Katheryn Winnick has suggested that there would be a harrowing scene involving Lagertha in the final season of Vikings.

“There was one, or a couple [of] episodes,” Winnick previously told Rotten Tomatoes.

“It was definitely very momentous for her and, hopefully, it came across to the viewers, because this is really labor-intensive and emotionally intense this one particular scene.”

Potentially, the death of Hali could have been the scene that Winnick was talking about. However, with an attack on Scandinavia by the Rus imminent, there is also the possibility that there is even more hardship coming for everyone’s favorite shieldmaiden. This means that viewers will have to tune into further episodes of Vikings in order to find out more.

Season 6 of Vikings will take a one-week hiatus before returning to the History Channel on Wednesday, January 1, at 10 p.m.