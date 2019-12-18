Fans Question Leah Messer’s Sexuality In Hot New Instagram Post With Beautiful Female Friend

Leah Messer’s most recent social media share has her army of fans buzzing. As those who follow the Teen Mom 2 star on Instagram know, the mother of three regularly shares photos and videos on her popular page including shots of her children and photos from various projects that she is working on, and it’s safe to say that all of her posts earn her a ton of attention. But the most recent image that was shared for her fans has a lot of people questioning the Teen Mom 2 star’s sexuality.

In the beautiful new photo, Messer tagged herself in Charleston, West Virginia. She was all smiles for the photo op, sitting next to a female friend and pressing her head against her pal’s. The two appeared to be at a restaurant, sitting on a blue couch and smiling for the camera. Messer wore her long, dark locks down and straight in addition to a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, and lipgloss.

The mother of three looked dressed to impress, rocking a lightweight blue dress with a low plunging neckline. She held a drink in her right hand while showing off her newly manicured nails. Messer’s pal also got all glammed-up for the night out, rocking a white dress with cutouts all over. Like her counterpart, she wore her long, dark locks down and straight while also rocking a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, and lipstick.

In the caption of the post, Messer mentioned to fans that it’s “only the beginning” and added a few hashtags and emoji, including a heart. Since the post went live on her page just a short time ago, it’s earned the reality star a ton of attention from her fans with over 25,000 likes in addition to 200-plus comments. Some fans took to the post to let Messer know that she looks beautiful while countless others raved over her dress. A number of other fans commented on the post to ask the 27-year-old if that was her girlfriend, especially because of how she captioned the photo.

“Are they dating?? Even if they are she is still a great mother and a good person so it dont matters as long as she is happy,” one follower commented on the photo.

“Are they dating??,” another asked.

“Y’all let her live her life!! Be happy who cares if they are dating or friend or whatever!!!!,” another fan commented.

“Is anyone going to answer if they are dating or not? Sheesh we wanna know,” one more chimed in.