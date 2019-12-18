Ashley Alexiss Flaunts Curves In Jeans & Ugly Christmas Sweater: ‘Take ‘Getting Lit’ A Little Too Literally’

Ashley Alexiss took to Instagram to share a festive and suggestive Christmas picture with her fans, and they adored her post.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Ashley modeled ugly Christmas sweaters for the raunchy mall stores, Spencer’s. Today the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model shared a still from her photoshoot with the brand with her followers on the popular social media platform. Ashley showed off her curves in a pair of light wash, button-fly jeans with front pockets on the hips. She paired it with her favorite ugly Christmas sweater from Spencer’s that is cream colored with red-and-cream striped arms and a picture of a doe with a red bow on its backside. The sweater also has red pom poms and a saucy saying that Ashley said she liked considering she’s well-known for her ample backside.

The model had a strand of large Christmas lights, and in the picture, she bit it while holding onto one end, and her bright red lips contrasted nicely with her white toothy grin. She rested her other hand on her shapely thigh, and she had some of the same lights tangled in her fist. Ashley wore her long blond hair in soft curls that tumbled over one shoulder and down her back. Plus, she wore a small half ponytail, which she wound into a bun, which sat atop her head. Ashley wore festive makeup with various eyeshadow shades and a soft pink blush to accent her features. She accessorized with sparkly stud earrings, her engagement ring, and a light-colored manicure.

In the caption, the model mentioned that she might have been too literal with the popular phrase “getting lit,” and her fans loved it. Within an hour, nearly 7,700 Instagram users hit the “like” button to express their appreciation for the post, while dozens also took the time to write a positive message for the model in the reply section.

“That sweater totally fits you, Doe,” joked one happy fan.

“Be careful. That happened in the Chevy Chase Christmas Vacation movie,” another follower warned.

“Love that outfit. You smoking girl!” replied a third fan of the Christmas look who also included a flame emoji and a high five emoji.

Many people approved of the cute sweater, but several also complimented the model on her jeans too.

“Where did you get your jeans? Great sweater!!” asked one fan. So far, Ashley hasn’t replied with the brand of denim she wore in the holiday picture.