Curvy Model Pamela Alexandra Rocks Skin Tight Dress In Racy Snap, Then Trolls Fans With A Second Picture

Pamela Alexandra really knows how to get her Instagram followers going — and apparently how to push some buttons as well.

The curvy model took to Instagram this week to ask fans for some help picking the best of two photos. It’s not an uncommon request from the model, who frequently solicits input from her followers on which racy outfit looks best or which angle of her voluptuous body is the most flattering.

But Pamela appeared to be in a trolling mood this time. For the first picture, she rocked a colorful, skin tight dress that showed off plenty of cleavage. Pamela stood in front of two large potted plants and wore a slight smile as she peered into the camera.

But the second gave a very different view. It showed actor Zach Galifianakis bending over near two different potted plants, a shot from the comedian’s absurdist talk show Between Two Ferns.

The picture attracted some viral attention, garnering more than 50,000 likes, and Pamela’s fans seemed to appreciate the humor.

“That was wrong.” one fan wrote, adding a series of laughing emoji.

“Lmao..I like you sense of humor,” another fan added.

The picture seemed at home in Pamela’s Instagram feed. While the model posts a number of very serious shots, she also works in plenty of humor to connect with her followers.

Back in the fall, Pamela confided to fans that she looked too serious in some of her posed pictures and wanted to capture the fun nature of her videos, where she often jokes with fans. In one recent video, Pamela laughed as she showed the difference between her natural and somewhat slouching posture and the unnatural posed look she strikes to accentuate her curves for modeling shots.

Pamela tried to capture the same silliness in a recent shot from a trip to Indonesia. Sporting a very revealing bikini, Pamela bent over backward on all fours to play a game of “the sand is lava.”

The combination of humor and a penchant for sharing very revealing photos seems to have done well for Pamela, whose Instagram feed shows that she is never short on modeling work, and often traveling to exotic locales to do so. Her Instagram feed is filled with sponsored posts, many of them for the curvy lines of major fashion brands. The post preceding the trolling picture of Zach Galifianakis was for Fashion Nova Curve, a line that she frequently models.