Ireland Baldwin Rocks Tiny Red Bikini In New Sizzling Instagram Post

Ireland Baldwin turned up the heat with her latest Instagram update, posting two new photos on the beach that sent her fans wild.

Only half of Ireland’s face was visible in the sexy snapshot, but her whole body was on full display. She posed with her right arm on the side, placing her other arm in a relaxed position in front of her body. The blonde beauty wore a tiny red bikini, openly flaunting her amazing curves, toned arms, lean legs, and flat tummy.

The matching high-waisted bottoms showed off Ireland’s rose tattoo, which is near her groin area. The model’s arm tattoos could also be seen in the shot, but the glare from the sun made it difficult to see the detailing. Judging by the scenery in the image, which includes a sandy beach and lush greenery, the photo appears to have been taken at a tropical beach somewhere.

The second snap showed Ireland in a different pose. The stunner repositioned her body, placing her left hand in front and her other arm slightly behind her back. The angle emphasized Ireland’s abs, giving fans a generous view of her cleavage as well.

Since posting the photo on Monday, the 24-year-old model has been showered with praise from her 566,000-plus followers. Within 30 minutes of going live, the steamy post earned more than 1,833 likes and upwards of 24 comments.

Many fans took the opportunity to let the model know they enjoyed her latest snapshots, flocking to the comments section to compliment Ireland’s jaw-dropping display. While most are outspoken with words, some fans showed appreciation by dropping a fire emoji.

“Thank you for illustrating that every body type is beautiful. This is what real women look like,” commented one fan.

“You have beautiful thighs or legs!” wrote another follower.

“Airport Beach, Maui, Hawaii,” replied a third Instagram user, guessing the location of where the snapshot was taken.

Ireland has been receiving a lot of attention on her social media pages, especially in regard to her revealing snapshots. Another recent addition to the model’s Instagram feed saw her wearing a striped crop top, which displayed a tremendous amount of cleavage. Previously, the stunner also posted a three-photo Instagram update, where she showed off her amazing body and new thigh-high boots.

Ireland is the daughter of Beetlejuice actor Alec Baldwin and L.A. Confidential actress Kim Basinger. She is also the first cousin of Hailey Bieber, who fans may know is married to singer-songwriter Justin Bieber.