Gabby Epstein Flashes Her Killer Curves In Revealing Red Bathing Suit For Racy New Update

Gabby Epstein wasn’t shy about showing off her beach body in a red bathing suit for her fans in a new Instagram update, which was shared to her account on Wednesday afternoon.

In the photos, Gabby looks smoking hot in the skintight one-piece, which boasted ties at the sides and a high cut at the hips. The model smiled for the camera as she showcased her killer curves, flaunting her toned arms, cleavage, curvy booty, and long legs in the sexy swimwear.

Gabby’s long, blond hair was parted town the center and styled in rippling curls that cascaded down her shoulders. She accessorized the look with multiple gold chains and pendants around her neck and some light-colored polish on her fingernails.

The blond bombshell also sported a full face of makeup in the photos, which included defined eyebrows, thick lashes, and pink eye shadow. She add to the application with some dramatic pink blush to bring out her cheekbones, and a red lipstick.

In the background of the photo, a stunning ocean scene is visible. A clear blue sky, some homes, buildings and green foliage can also be seen behind the model.

Gabby revealed to fans in the caption of the snaps that was very happy while shooting the photos, and added that her bathing suit was made by the brand Oh Polly.

Meanwhile, Gabby’s over 2.3 million followers went wild for the pictures, which raked in over 10,000 likes and more than 120 comments all within the first 20 minutes after the shots were uploaded to the platform.

“Beautiful, stunning, amazing hot body,” one of Gabby’s Instagram followers gushed in the comment section of the post.

“OMG… How come you can be so perfect?” another loyal fan stated.

“Aye such a beautiful smile. Lovely collection of pictures,” a third social media user said of the model.

“That smile is beautiful and you are breathtaking,” a fourth comment agreed.

As many fans know, Gabby models more than just racy bathing suits. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, just one day before her latest set of photos went live on the social networking site, the model posed in a skintight floral dress that hugged all of her curves and displayed a ton of leg with its racy thigh cut-outs.

Gabby Epstein’s followers also appeared to approve of that upload, as they clicked the like button over 41,000 likes and left more than 560 comments for the model in the 24 hours since it was posted, making it a very popular update for the Instagram fan favorite.