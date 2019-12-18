Lindsey Pelas Shows Off Her Cleavage & Blows A Kiss In New Video

Lindsey Pelas‘ latest Instagram story features the model posing seductively, her bust the vocal point of the video. In the sultry clip, she also blew a kiss to her 9 million followers.

In the short video, Lindsey sat in a car, seatbelt on, and panned the camera over her body at different angles. She wore a cream-colored, long-sleeved henley tee that showed off her ample cleavage. The neckline was so low that her bust came close to spilling out of the top. In fact, Lindsey flaunted her favorite assets all over the clip, aiming the camera at her body in various angles.

Her hair was windswept and deeply parted. Her slight ombre locks transitioned from dark roots to platinum blond tresses. Her hair cascaded down her shoulders in waves.

As for her makeup, Lindsey’s light brown brows were arched high, perfectly framing her face. She wore heavy black eyeliner and thick, faux lashes, which made her light eyes pop. Her cheekbones were gorgeously sculpted and brushed with bronzer, the tip of her nose dotted with a dab of frosty white highlighter. She wore mauve liner on her lips, which were filled in with a nude matte lipstick.

Her stiletto-shaped nails were painted a deep crimson, and they were only visible when Lindsey lifted her hand up to her pout to blow a kiss.

Lindsey showed off a similar sexy ensemble later in her story, while she was excitedly reacting to a video that mentioned her.

That top was a brighter shade of white, and it was sleeveless. The V-neck here seemed to be cut even deeper than the henley, if that was possible, and once again, all eyes were on her voluminous chest.

The model decided to go with the TOP SUMMER LOOK Instagram filter for the video, which made her sun-kissed skin glow even more against the almost neon hue of the shirt. In these videos, fans could get a better glimpse at Lindsey’s makeup, which also shimmered with the filter. She wore a hint of gold shadow on her eyelids that almost blended in with her tanned skin.

Lindsey also shared videos of herself exercising on her story as she worked out hard. She wore a cutout white crop top and skintight gray yoga pants as she worked up a sweat.

As The Inquisitr has previously reported, the bleach blond model frequently shares sultry photos of herself on Instagram. In her most recent image, Lindsey went braless, wearing nothing but a luxurious, pink fluffy coat to cover herself.