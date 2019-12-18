Bella Thorne Goes Makeup-Free In Raw New Post: ‘I Am Exactly Where I Am Suppose To Be’

Bella Thorne is proving that she doesn’t need a stitch of makeup to look amazing. As those who follow the actress on social media know, Thorne regularly shares glimpses into her life with her legion of fans. These include photos to promote projects that she is working on, as well as ones focused on her personal life. In the most recent post that was shared with her fans, Thorne stunned in a number of images and included a raw caption.

The actress did not specifically mention to fans where she was in the pictures, but she appeared as happy as could be. In the shot, Thorne stood front and center, looking off into the distance with a big smile on her face. The social media sensation appeared to be makeup-free in the photo, going totally au-naturel. The 22-year-old wore her long, dark locks down and slightly messy, playfully running one hand through her hair.

In the second photo in the deck, Thorne went makeup-free, once again. This time she posed with a serious look as a few locks fell around her face. The last photo in the series of three offered a more up-close and personal shot of Thorne, who was once again looking into the camera with a slight smile on her face. In the caption of the image, she told fans that she feels really good about where she is at this point in her life, and even though she always wants more, she is going to stop and savor the moment.

Since the post went live on her page about an hour ago, it’s been a hit among her more than 22 million fans, racking up over 122,000 likes in addition to 600-plus comments. Some fans took to the post to let her know that she looked amazing while countless others raved over the message that she shared. Others seemed not to be able to find the right words, choosing to simply comment with emoji instead.

“I freakin LOVE how natural you always are. Freakin inspiring,” one fan raved on the post.

“Seriously you look amazing and you are in such a healthy and positive place I’m proud of you babe,” a second Instagram user added.

“I’ve been following you for a while and you can see it all over your face and your posts. You seem happy and content,” a third social media user chimed in, adding a red heart emoji to the end of their comment.