Blond Bombshell Hannah Palmer Exposes Curves In Flimsy, Sheer Lingerie: ‘On My Best Behavior’

Hannah Palmer showed off all of her enviable curves in a see-through piece of lingerie for her latest Instagram snaps, which were posted to her account today.

In the sexy shots, Hannah is seen wearing a skimpy, light-pink teddy as she posed seductively for the camera. The blond bombshell showcased her abundant cleavage, toned arms, flat tummy and lean legs in the lingerie, which allowed fans to see a tantalizing amount of skin underneath.

Hannah wore her golden locks in an off-center part and styled in sexy waves that cascaded over her shoulders. She wore a bright and natural-looking makeup style for the snapshots, which included defined eyebrows, thick lashes and unlined eyes. She rocked a shimmering glow on her cheeks, forehead and nose, finishing off the glam look with pink blush and a light pink gloss on her plump pout.

The first picture in the deck featured Hannah grasping at her lingerie and looking straight at the camera, while the second featured the model hugging herself around the waist and staring away from the lens.

In the background of the photo, a flocked tree and two cream-colored benches with gold detailing can be seen. In the caption, Hannah told her fans that she’s being on her best behavior as the holidays approach.

Hannah’s over 1.2 million followers fell in love with the photos. They made short work of clicking the like button over 19,000 times while leaving more than 360 comments all within the first 20 minutes after the post was uploaded to the network.

“It’s very nice. I am always your fan‼️ cute!” one of Hannah’s Instagram followers wrote in the comments section of the picture.

“Your so hot. I love you and your body,” another adoring fan gushed over the blond bombshell.

Loading...

“Seems more like naughty behavior though,” a third social media user pointed out.

“Hannah has got to be the most stunning model on Instagram. She looks amazing in every single thing she wears and her photos are never dull. It’s no wonder her fans all love her so much. She’s basically perfect!” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, only one day before her sheer lingerie look was published online, Hannah teased fans in a stunning white crochet bikini that tightly hugged her figure.

That post was also a popular one for Hannah. It has earned the model over 89,000 likes and more than 1,100 comments to date.