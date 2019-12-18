Kaley Cuoco Wears Red Rollers In Her Hair While Admitting That She’s Freezing In New York City

Even when she’s rocking a set of rollers in her long, blond locks — Kaley Cuoco still looks stunning and she proved that to fans in her most recent social media share. As those who follow the actress on Instagram know, Cuoco is currently in the Big Apple, where she is filming her new series, The Flight Attendant. During her time there, the actress has been sharing photos and videos for her legion of 5.8 million fans and the most recent shot shows her freezing her booty off in New York City.

In the photo, the actress stood front and center, looking straight into the camera with a huge smile on her face. Just behind her were a number of people from the filming crew as well as a variety of different filming equipment. For her look, Cuoco rocked a puffy black jacket with a yellow scarf underneath as she braved the cold. The beauty wore her long, blond locks pulled back in a series of red rollers in various parts of her mane.

For the most part, the beauty appeared to be makeup free, covering her face with a pair of large black sunglasses. Just behind her was her pal and fellow actress, Zosia Mamet, who also appeared to be bundled up for the cold in a large black jacket and a pair of black sunglasses. She completed the winter-ready look with a purple scarf that she wore tucked into her jacket. In the caption of the photo, Cuoco said that there is nobody else that she would rather be freezing in the city with.

The post has only been live on The Big Bang Theory star’s page for a short time but it’s earned her a ton of attention so far, racking up over 13,000 likes in addition to 40-plus comments. Some followers took to the photo to let her know that she looks stunning while countless others expressed their excitement over the new show. A few more just commented using heart emoji rather than words.

“Rocking the rollers!! Love this!,” one fan commented on the shot, adding a heart-eye emoji.

Loading...

“I tell you what Kaley. I would actually prefer the weather there than what it is here in Australia. 104F (40C) today and even warmer for the next few days. Not a hot weather person,” another Instagrammer wrote.

“Are you trying to freeze-dry your hair?!,” a third follower joked.

“You look even pretty in the cold,” one more fan chimed in, adding a red rose emoji.