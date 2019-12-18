Niece Waidhofer Flaunts Perky Derrière In Festive Photoshoot

The model sizzled in her latest Instagram update.

On Wednesday, December 18, American model Niece Waidhofer shared a sultry, seasonally appropriate snap with her one million Instagram followers.

The photo — taken in Houston, Texas — shows the stunner posing on what appears to be a bed. She laid on her stomach, using her hand to prop up her head. The 29-year-old gazed directly into the camera, flashing her beautiful smile. Her two white Pomeranian dogs, Puff and Boujee, can be seen to her right, each wearing a festive costume.

Niece flaunted her fabulous figure in a long-sleeved red bodysuit. The cheeky ensemble left little to the imagination. Her perky derrière was put on full display, much to the delight of her audience. The model kept her look relatively simple and did not wear any jewelry.

For the photo, the brunette bombshell pulled back her long locks into a high ponytail. She enhanced her already gorgeous features with a full face of makeup, an application that included subtle contour, sculpted eyebrows, and voluminous lashes.

The words “Merry Christmas 2019” have been edited in at the bottom of the image.

In the caption, the Instagram influencer made a quip about her dogs’ appearances.

The post appears to be a fan favorite, as it quickly racked up more than 10,000 likes. Many of Niece’s admirers took the time to shower the stunner with compliments. While some simply left heart and heart-eye emoji in the comments section, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“You have like the best combo! Your eyes really go well with your hair very beautiful,” gushed a fan.

“What a beautiful [gift] of Christmas,” added a different devotee.

“You look delicious,” chimed in a third Instagram user, adding a string of fire emoji to the comment.

Loading...

Some followers also requested Niece to make the photo into actual Christmas cards.

“What a great family photo. Are these available in Christmas card? So I can hang it up for my family to see when they open the fridge to grab Key Lime Pie?” a fourth commenter asked.

The social media sensation engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments.

As fans are aware, Niece is not shy when it comes to showing off her incredible curves on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to post risqué content that pushes the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines. Recently, she drove fans wild by uploading a photo in which she wore revealing leather lingerie. That post has been liked over 79,000 times since it was shared.