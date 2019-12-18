‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Amber Portwood Reportedly Has A New Boyfriend

Amber Portwood is currently going through a custody battle with her ex-boyfriend Andrew Glennon and now there are reports that the mom-of-two may be seeing someone new. According to a report from The Sun, the Teen Mom OG star reportedly has a new boyfriend.

According to The Sun, a production insider allegedly reached out to the outlet with the details and claimed that the man, who is from Belgium, contacted Amber via social media. The source said the two have allegedly been in contact for a few months and the 39-year-old reportedly traveled to Indiana recently to visit her.

“He recently visited her and they hit it off. She really likes him,” the source claimed.

The report says that the two follow one another on Instagram. Not only that, but Amber’s ex-boyfriend, Gary Shirley, and his wife, Kristina, reportedly follow him on Instagram as well. Amber has two children, a daughter she shares with Gary and a son with her ex Andrew. The new man who is allegedly in Amber’s life reportedly has children as well.

Earlier this year, Amber was arrested for domestic violence. The Teen Mom OG star took a plea deal and avoided any jail time in the case, but is on probation. She also has to take parenting classes as well as attend a Batterers Intervention Program, reports OK! Magazine. Andrew has custody of the couple’s son, but Amber reportedly has visitation with him.

Last month, Amber announced she was “handing over” her Instagram account. She shared a photo of herself along with her daughter, Leah, and included the announcement in the caption.

“Last photo with me and this beautiful little lady yesterday. I’m going to hand over my Instagram so I won’t have to worry about negativity and to move forward in a positive light. You can still contact me though. I will get certain messages,” she wrote.

Loading...

Since announcing she was “handing over” her account, Amber hasn’t posted any new photos to the social media site. Aside from links to news stories, she hasn’t posted anything personal to her Twitter account either.

The news of Amber’s alleged new boyfriend comes after the trailer for the new season of Teen Mom OG was released. The trailer showed cast members Catelynn Lowell and Maci Bookout on the phone, talking about finding out about Amber’s arrest. It is unclear when the new season will air.

Amber has yet to comment on the rumors that she has a new man in her life.