Former ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans Shares Tweet About ‘The Little Things’

Jenelle Evans has remained relatively quiet on social media since announcing her split from estranged husband David Eason. On Tuesday, though, she took to Twitter to share a sweet tweet about “the little things.”

“Mom, thanks for putting a K in my name. I really like that letter.” – Kaiser, it’s the little things,” Jenelle wrote on Twitter.

The tweet had over 3,000 likes from the former Teen Mom 2 star’s more than 1 million followers. Jenelle’s tweet had also been retweeted by her followers 23 times and had comments from 45 Twitter users. Some of her followers even chimed in on the tweet. While there were some negative comments on the tweet, others were positive.

“You seem so happy these days. Girl you deserve to be ps wish you were back on teen mom 2. It’s not the same without you,” one follower commented.

Another follower commented, “That’s great. Love the things kids come up with.”

Jenelle didn’t reply to any of the comments left by her followers, but many were positive and talked about how what Kaiser said was “cute.”

While Jenelle pops up on Twitter from time to time, she hasn’t posted anything to her Instagram since announcing she was leaving her estranged husband, David Eason. However, she has taken to her Instagram stories to share updates about her life including updates about her children.

Recently, she took to social media to share a sweet snap of her with her 2-year-old daughter, Ensley. The two were playing around with the filters available on Snapchat and Jenelle shared a photo of her and Ensley with pink puppy dog ears and pink puppy noses. In recent weeks, she has also shared other snaps and stories of her children including a photo of Ensley “helping” Jenelle decorate for Christmas.

Jenelle’s tweet about Kaiser’s cute quote comes after she shared an update with fans about her life post divorce announcement. She took to Twitter earlier this week to reveal that she is “sooooo happy with life” at the moment. Jenelle didn’t go into any details about why she is happy, but since moving to Tennessee, Jenelle has seemed to be focusing on herself and her kids.

Although she no longer appears on Teen Mom 2, fans have continued to follow Jenelle Evans on social media for updates on her life, including updates about her children. While she doesn’t share too much these days, fans always looks forward to the updates that Jenelle does choose to share on social media.