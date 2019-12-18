Khloe Kardashian Shares Precious New Photo Series With Baby True: ‘Me And My Bunny’

Khloe Kardashian‘s latest Instagram post featuring her daughter, 1-year-old True Thompson, has fans melting once again. In a series of adorable photos, True snuggled up to her mother as they posed in matching robes.

The photos showed Khloe and True posing together on an all-white couch with fluffy pillows and blankets. On the cream-colored wall behind them, a light pink abstract painting could be seen. Khloe matched her furniture in an all-white outfit courtesy of SKIMS, her sister Kim’s shapewear and loungewear line. The look included a low-cut, thin-strapped fluffy tank top tucked into what appeared to be a pair of matching, oversized joggers. Khloe finished off the look with a long robe, which fell off on one of her shoulders and rested on her elbow.

Khloe accessorized the look with dainty silver stud earrings. She rocked a full face of makeup, including contoured cheekbones, bright highlighter, darkened eyebrows, and a light pink color on her full lips. Her short, blond hair was styled into a wavy bob, with strands swept over to one side to frame her face.

True adorably matched her mother in her own SKIMS cozy set, complete with the tank top, pants, and a robe that did seem a bit too big on the toddler. Still, True looked comfortable and happy as she hugged Khloe with her short, black hair pulled back into a high bun.

In the first photo, True stood on the couch and bent over to put her face next to the Good American founder’s. While Khloe looked at the camera, True was focused on something in the corner of the room. In the next image, True came even closer to her mama and zeroed in on the camera.

The third photo showed Khloe leaning back on the couch with her feet up. She looked down at True, who sat in her lap and again looked at something off-camera.

The post garnered more than 817,000 likes and just over 4,200 comments in under an hour, proving to be a hit with Khloe’s fans. It’s no surprise that her followers loved the photos, as they often gush over baby True whenever she appears on her mother’s account.

“GOD BLESS MY ANGELS FOREVER,” one fan said with crying emoji.

“Oh my goodness True is THE cutest,” another user added.

“Oh Khloe, you guys are so cute!!! You were born to be True’s mommy!” a third follower wrote.

“Such a gorgeous family x,” said a fourth fan.

Last week, Khloe shared a series of photos and a video of True rocking a red princess dress. In the clip, True danced away in her mother’s arms, which sent Khloe’s fans into cuteness overload.