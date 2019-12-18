Georgia Republican Says Donald Trump Has Been Treated Worse Than Jesus Was In His Crucifixion

Republicans have been offering a series of defenses of President Donald Trump as the House of Representatives prepares to vote on his impeachment, but one of the most vociferous came from Georgia Congressman Barry Loudermilk who claimed that Democrats in the impeachment process has been more unfair to President Trump than what Jesus Christ faced in his crucifixion.

Loudermilk joined his Republican colleagues in opposing both articles of impeachment passed last week by the House Judiciary Committee, claiming that the founding fathers warned against a government that could accuse anyone at any time without compelling evidence. Loudermilk then invoked the founder of Christianity, who was put to death through torturous crucifixion for claiming he was the son of God. The Republican lawmaker claimed that Trump was afforded even less due process than Jesus.

“Before you take this historic vote today, one week before Christmas, I want you to keep this in mind: when Jesus was falsely accused of treason, Pontius Pilate gave Jesus the opportunity to face his accusers,” Loudermilk said, via Mediaite. “During that sham trial, Pontius Pilate afforded more rights to Jesus than the Democrats afforded this president and this process.”

The statement drew some immediate viral attention, with many sharing video of Loudermilk’s comparison and criticizing the congressman.

This came after President Trump invoked religion in calling out House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. In a rambling letter sent to Pelosi on the eve of the impeachment vote, Trump claimed that she was faking claims that she had prayed for the president.

“Even worse than offending the Founding Fathers, you are offending Americans of faith by continually saying ‘I pray for the President,’ when you know this statement is not true, unless it is meant in a negative sense,” Trump wrote.

Props to Rep. Loudermilk for comparing Trump to Jesus without bursting into laughter or flames. pic.twitter.com/tXAIdTfWIa — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) December 18, 2019

Loading...

While Trump has not invoked religion in defending himself against impeachment charges, he has spoken in similar terms to those used by Congressman Loudermilk. He has frequently taken to Twitter over the course of both the Russia investigation and the current impeachment hearings to declare that no president in American history has been treated as unfairly as himself.

Democrats in the House of Representatives have secured the votes to pass both articles of impeachment against Trump, barring some last-minute defections, but the odds of Trump’a actually being removed from office look remote. A number of top Senate Republicans have said they plan to move the trial through quickly and already plan to vote to acquit Trump.