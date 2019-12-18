Noah Cyrus Flips The Bird In Front Of A Cop Car While Celebrating Her ‘Better Half Of A Friend’s’ Birthday

On Wednesday, Noah Cyrus appeared on Instagram to toast her “better half of a friend” on her birthday. The two-part post included an initial photo that possibly appeared to be the 19-year-old singer’s visual comment on her feelings about Los Angeles’ highway patrol police. In the first image, Miley Cyrus’ little sister stood on a paved side road not far from the Getty Center in the City of Angels. As she did, Noah gave the middle finger to the camera while a line of seemingly abandoned cop cars was parked behind her.

Her birthday buddy, who is named Stella, was also on the scene. The brown-haired woman wore very little — just a long jacket over a bra, sweat pants, and neon green Adidas — while putting one foot in front of the other as she posed in front of one of the official black-and-white vehicles. She stuck one arm in the air in what looked like a victory gesture as she sucked in her cheeks while pursing her lips.

Meanwhile, Noah seemed to have one foot on the ground and one out to the side while gesturing in her obscene way. She rocked a red T-shirt with a white logo, black sweats, and two-toned sneakers. Her long dark hair, parted in the middle, hung down while most of the messy strands hit the front of her top. Her face became animated as she stuck out her tongue when the camera snapped the campy shot that also included a good look at the many tattoos Noah had inked on her forearm.

In the second picture of the pack, Stella posed in a room decorated with a balloon arch and gold puffy lettering for her 21st birthday. She wore her hair pulled back as Stella rocked a long blue sweatshirt, revealing her long legs and fit thighs. She put most of her weight on one of her bare feet while the other was bent backward and on tiptoe.

Among her 5.5 million Instagram followers, Noah received more than 104,000 likes within three hours of her most recent post going live. The update also brought in 100-plus comments.

The social media users who commented on the update were somewhat divided as the majority seemed to focus on the first photo in the two-picture post.

“I wanted to say noah that i have seen your love and noticed you I also adore My Love My Life Elder Elderly sis. i love you,” stated one admirer.

“That must be your IQ level you are showing off there,” remarked another follower.

“Imagine if someone of color did this.. wouldn’t happen,” said a third Instagram user.

“Happy birthday bunny,” commented a fourth fan, who added a crown emoji and a kissy-heart face emoji.