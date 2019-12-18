Kate Beckinsale Strips Down To Bikini Bottoms & A Crop Top For ‘Women’s Health’ Magazine

Kate Beckinsale is showing off her incredible curves for Women’s Health Magazine, and rocking a bikini in the process.

On Wednesday, Kate shared the cover of the magazine on Instagram, which revealed her flawless figure in a pair of white bikini bottoms and a skimpy black-and-white striped crop top. The ensemble showcased the actress’ flat tummy, toned abs, curvy hips, and long, lean legs.

Kate wore her long, brown hair pulled up into a voluminous ponytail behind her head and styled in wavy strands. She accessorized with a pair of hoop earrings, and some dark polish on her fingernails as she stood in front of a blue and white background.

The Underworld star also wore a full face of makeup for the shot, which included sculpted eyebrows, thick lashes, and a pink eye shadow. She added a shimmering highlighter to her face, and a bronzed tan all over her body along with a dark berry-colored tint on her full lips to complete the glam look.

In the caption of the update, Kate thanked the magazine for choosing her to grace the cover of the January/February cover, and “kick” things during her Malibu photo shoot.

Of course, the actress’ over 3.7 million fans couldn’t get enough of the photo, and showed their support by clicking the like button over 91,000 times and leaving over 1,500 comments all within the first hour after it was shared to the network.

“THE most beautiful woman on the planet,” one of Kate’s Instagram followers stated in the comments section of the post.

“Oooh, I can’t wait to read this article! You are such an inspiration in the health department,” another loyal fan gushed over the actress.

“Wow. I am going to buy a copy to honor you. Good role model for those that want to be fit in middle age,” a third social media user wrote.

“I personally like to thank women’s health magazine as well,” a fourth comment remarked.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, just hours before revealing her new bikini-clad magazine cover, Kate got the pulses of her fans racing as she sat on Santa’s lap alongside a gal pal looking a bit awkward.

In the caption of the photo, Kate joked that she didn’t realize she had been straddling the Santa until after she saw the photo, and admitted that she would likely be getting coal for Christmas this year.

That post proved to be popular among Kate Beckinsale’s fans, and has earned over 110,000 likes and over 1,700 comments to date.