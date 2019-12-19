Iggy Azalea Hikes Up Her Denim Frock And Unbuttons Its Top For A Dramatically Sexy Look

Iggy Azalea is not afraid to show her bounty of curves. The “Black Widow” rapper often goes for plunging necklines to flaunt her abundant cleavage and daring slits to reveal her taut and toned legs. On Thursday, she did both via her most recent Instagram post uploaded from Bali.

While her enviable figure became the center of attention in her social media update, her caption was meaningful on a cultural level. The prolific hitmaker, who has recently been reporting in from the sunny Indonesian outpost, made a simple yet meaningful remark in the local language that meant “good afternoon.”

Iggy also mentioned Fashion Nova in the caption, referring to the brand that created her sexy denim dress. To pose, Iggy unbuttoned the front of the long-sleeved, dark blue garment below the bustline so her massive cleavage and a bit of sideboob were bared. To add to the NSFW aspect of her post, the 27-year-old Australian hiked up the long dress that featured a dramatic slit, allowing the blond rapper’s bare legs to be revealed all the way up to her upper thighs.

Iggy accessorized with a navy blue-colored, wide-brim straw hat, a pair of vastly oversized shades with metal frames and gradient lenses to help block the sun, and a tri-colored belt, which acted to minimize the artist’s already thin waist. Her nearly white locks were held back under her hat, except for a few tresses, one of which trailed down the front of her frock.

As Iggy sat on a cement stoop, she put one hand to her waist and the other resting on her bare thigh. She had cuffed the arms of the dress, revealing a massive tattoo that started at the top of her wrist and continued down her hand. She had also pulled the dress down on one arm, allowing one shoulder to be bared.

In the span of nine hours, Iggy’s most recent Instagram post has proven popular with her fans. Among her 13.3 million followers, she received more than 385,000 likes and 1700-plus comments.

“Only u can look hot in a denim dress and a broad brim hat,” stated one admirer.

Iggyyyyyyy love u, please come to Mexico, we want a tour pleaseeeeee, you’re our goddess,” remarked a second fan, who added blue and yellow hearts and the Mexican flag emoji.

“Iggy Azelea is a baddie I don’t care what anybody say and her music go hard. Still one of the hardest female rappers I ever heard,” said a third follower, who added palms-raised emoji.

“Im your fans from Bali i hope i can see you,” commented a fourth Instagram fan, who added a crying-eye emoji.