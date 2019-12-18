Anna Katharina Stuns In Pink Bikini Top, Jogs On The Beach In Sizzling Video

The blond bombshell also rocked a pair of Daisy Dukes in her seaside video.

Swimsuit model Anna Katharina rocked a vibrant bikini top and tiny Daisy Dukes for a fun day at the beach.

On Wednesday, the stunning social media sensation took to Instagram to share her latest promotional video for Bang Energy drinks. For the sizzling video shoot, Anna rocked a bright pink floral print bikini top. The halter-style bathing suit top featured a unique double-strap design. However, even with the added strings, the tiny garment still looked like it was struggling to contain the blond bombshell’s ample cleavage.

Anna kept her bikini bottoms covered up by rocking a pair of short Daisy Dukes. She left the button fly of the denim cutoffs completely undone, which helped to show off more of her sculpted stomach. The video included multiple shots of Anna from a distance, which provided a full view of her long, shapely legs.

The voluptuous beach bunny wore her long, sandy blond tresses down in beachy waves. For her beauty look, she sported a natural rosy lip, long curled lashes, and dark liner on her top and lower lash lines.

Anna’s video was shot on a gorgeous beach with crashing waves in the background. The model was shown smiling as she placed a pink blanket on the sand. She then got down on her knees with her legs slightly spread and guzzled a Bang Energy drink.

Anna struck a few different poses on the blanket. She laughed as she playfully touched her hair and tossed it around. She was also shown jogging toward the camera and walking away from it, looking over her shoulder seductively as she did so. Anna took another sip of her drink while standing in front of a rock jetty. Multiple seagulls could be seen standing on the large stones behind her and flying around in the background.

Anna’s Bang Energy ad doubled as a promotion for the bikini top she was wearing. In the caption of her post, she revealed that it was a design by Meg Liz Swimwear. She also shared the location of her video shoot, which was Los Angeles.

Anna’s 1.1 million Instagram followers seemed to be happy that the December weather in Los Angeles was warm and sunny enough for the model to take a stroll on the beach in her skimpy swimsuit top and cutoffs.

“Beauty on the beach,” read one response to her video.

“You are absolutely so gorgeous,” another admirer remarked.

“I think this is an advertisement for Daisy Duke shorts,” quipped a third fan.

While the top half of Anna’s bikini was all that was visible in her video, the opposite was true for a photo that she uploaded yesterday. As reported by The Inquisitr, she was pictured rocking a pair of bikini bottoms and a tight crop top in that sizzling snapshot.