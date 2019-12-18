Former ‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Farrah Abraham Reveals Why She Blocked Jenelle Evans

Farrah Abraham attended Jenelle Evans makeup launch party earlier this year and after the former Teen Mom 2 star left her estranged husband, Farrah spoke out about the situation. Now, though, the former Teen Mom OG star is revealing to Hollywood Life that she has actually blocked Jenelle.

When asked if she and Jenelle have been in contact since Jenelle made her divorce announcement, Farrah revealed, “I actually did block her because I am just not wanting to insert myself into someone’s relationship. That is not my place.”

Farrah explained that she felt it would be better for her to confide in someone else like a therapist or third party saying, “I just didn’t think I would be the best person to confide in or talk to about that. So I just kind of removed myself. I think that’s probably the best friend thing I could do there.”

Although the two former MTV reality show stars have feuded in the past, they seemed to have set their differences aside earlier this year. Back in October, Farrah even revealed that Jenelle had allegedly reached out to her for advice after MTV cut ties with Jenelle. Jenelle had shared her life on Teen Mom 2 for nearly a decade, but was not brought back for the new season after David reportedly shot her pet French bulldog, Nugget. Although Jenelle initially stayed with David, she announced she had decided to leave him on Halloween and Farrah also weighed in on Jenelle’s decision to leave her marriage.

“I feel like I’m mixed up with what I see and what I hear. So I don’t really know,” Farrah admitted.

Jenelle married David back in 2017 and both appeared on Teen Mom 2 before David was let go from the show in 2018. The two stayed together until October 2019 when Jenelle took to Instagram to announce she had decided to leave David. Upon leaving, she moved to Tennessee and obtained a restraining order against her estranged husband. The two will reportedly be back in court in Tennessee next month for the order.

Even though she has Jenelle blocked at the moment, it doesn’t sound like something Farrah is going to do long term admitting that she will talk to the mom-of-three in the future. Farrah even admitted that she is proud of the former Teen Mom 2 star.

“I’m always proud of her. I’m actually proud of a lot of the women moving forward and making better choices,” Farrah said.

Farrah also talked about some books she has been reading and mentioned that she may send some of those Jenelle’s way.