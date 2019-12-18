Violet Summers Flaunts Incredible Cleavage In Latest Instagram Update

The Instagram model sizzled on a Los Angeles street.

On Wednesday, December 18, American model Violet Summers shared yet another sizzling snap with her 2.7 million Instagram followers.

The photo shows the stunner posing on a Los Angeles street. She stood before a white painted brick wall that read “being naked is the #1 most sustainable option. We’re #2.”

Violet gazed directly into the camera, smiling flirtatiously, with her tongue sticking out. The 20-year-old lifted up her white T-shirt, with a graphic of Cookie Monster from Sesame Street screen printed on, seemingly in response to the mural. She also sported a pair of skintight, black leggings. The ensemble left little to the imagination, much to the delight of her audience. Her ample cleavage and toned midsection were put on full display. Fans were also able to catch a glimpse of Violet’s small, black ink tattoo on her forearm. The social media sensation accessorized the look with a pair of sunglasses, worn on the top of her head.

For the casual photoshoot, the Instagram influencer wore her long locks down and opted for a minimal amount of makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine. The application included subtle contour, sculpted eyebrows, and a light coat of mascara.

In the caption, the model appeared to make a reference to the mural. She also proceeded to promote her Snapchat account.

Fan seemed to love the tantalizing post as it quickly racked up more than 25,000 likes. Many of Violet’s admirers also took the time to shower the stunner with compliments.

“Stunningly beautiful have a super fantastic day,” wrote one fan, adding a string of fire, winking face, and heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“Cutest thing to have ever lived,” added a different devotee.

“You look so beautiful,” said another commenter.

“So hot Violet you are amazing angel eyes and body,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some fans seemed to be rendered speechless by the photo and instead, left a trail of emoji to express their admiration.

Violet engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments.

As fans are aware, this is not the first time that the brunette bombshell has flaunted her incredible curves on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her wearing revealing outfits. Earlier this week, she posted a particularly racy shot, taken for Penthouse’s“12 Days of XXXMAS.” In the picture, Violet showed off her perky derriere in a red-and-green string bikini. That post has been liked over 79,000 times since it was uploaded.