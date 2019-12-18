Bri Teresi Shows Off Abs In Tiny Red Lingerie, Asks Fans If They’ve Been Naughty Or Nice

Famous Instagram face Bri Teresi showed off her holiday spirit in the sexiest way on Wednesday afternoon. In a new post on her Instagram feed, the model posed with a red rose in some matching lacy red lingerie.

The photos showed Bri laying sideways on a brown curved bench. In the background, sunlight slightly poured into the dark room through closed blinds. Bri contrasted her environment greatly in a bright red two-piece lingerie set. The top featured large bra cups that covered only the outer sides of Bri’s chest, allowing her ample cleavage to spill out at the center.

Bri’s rock-hard abs were on full display between the bra and a red, sheer, mid-rise undies with a polka dot pattern and red bows all over. A hint of Bri’s bare backside could be seen below the bottoms as they hugged the curves of her waist closely.

Bri finished off the look with a pair of thigh-high fishnets with black lace at the top. A red rose hung loosely from her hand and rested on the bench in front of her. The model appeared to be wearing a natural makeup look, which included expertly contoured cheekbones, a bright highlighter, and a light pink color on her full lips. Bri’s long, blond hair fell down her shoulders in messy waves.

The stunner propped herself up with one elbow and curved her body to further emphasize her figure. She used the other hand to push her hair over to one side and stared into the camera with a slight smile.

In the caption, Bri asked fans how good they’ve been this year.

The post garnered more than 2,200 likes and just over 100 comments in just 40 minutes, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of Bri’s followers left praise for the model’s flawless physique and answered her question in the comments section.

“I’m about to pass out,” one fan said.

“Drop dead gorgeous wow,” another wrote.

Loading...

“I’m a little naughty and a little nice!!! You are always gorgeous and stunning and breathtaking!!!” a third follower added with several red rose emoji and hearts.

“Idc which one it is as long as you’re my present haha,” one fan quipped in response to her caption.

Many other users simply expressed admiration for Bri using various emoji.

This holiday photo of Bri was certainly one to remember, but it wasn’t her first celebration of the season. Earlier this month, the model rocked a red bikini as she posed on a rock overlooking the ocean. To top it all off, she added a festive Santa hat.