Blond Bombshell Nata Lee Shows Off Her Incredible Curves In Revealing Dress

Model Nata Lee gave her Instagram followers something to get excited about out Wednesday when she flaunted her curves in a revealing white dress.

Nata’s latest update showed her standing outside next to a pool surrounded by lush greenery. Sunlight danced on the water behind her.

The beauty wore an interesting dress, or coverup, that was very revealing. The number was casual and made of a soft, white fabric that looked like cotton. The number had extremely low-cut armholes that extended well below her waist. The ensemble also had a low-cut neck as well as pockets on the front. The front also tied just beneath the shoulders straps.

The camera captured the stunner from a side angle from the mid-thigh up as she stood with her hands in the pockets. Nata appeared to be naked under the dress. The armhole gave her followers a nice look at her side boob and her curvy derrière. Her back — especially the small of her back — was also visible through the hole in the outfit. Her bronze skin glowed in the outside light.

Nata’s hair was pulled up into messy bun with loose tendrils framing her face. She sported a large pair of black sunglasses. She appeared to be wearing little, if any, makeup as she gave the camera a sultry look.

In the caption, she asked her followers for recommendations on where to visit over the holiday. She also credited the photographer for sexy shot.

The post was a hit as it racked in over 75,000 likes within an hour of going live.

Some of her fans suggested places to go.

“It depends on if you want a white Christmas or a sunny Christmas,” one fan wrote.

“Canada, but unfortunately you will need more clothes,” one admirer joked.

Loading...

“Always room at my house,” quipped a third follower.

Other fans couldn’t help but gush over how hot she looked in the comfy getup.

“Omg sweety you are absolutely drop dead gorgeous,” a fourth fan wrote.

It doesn’t take much for Nata to look gorgeous. A quick scroll through her Instagram page reveals that she looks incredible every day of the week — regardless of what she is wearing. She recently wowed her fans when she went braless under an open shirt. Yesterday, she posted a photo in which she looked smoking hot wearing a skimpy bikini with a pair of heels. Wherever she goes, she will no doubt look fabulous.