UFC Ring Girl Arianny Celeste Sizzles In Red Teddy: ‘Dear SANTA, It Was Worth It’

Arianny Celeste took to Instagram to share a festive photo with her followers on the popular social media platform, and they loved it.

The UFC octagon girl sat in front of a festive scene with plenty of greenery and lights and other Christmas decorations. Arianny posed on her knees leaning to the side with one hand resting on a creamy faux fur rug and the other tangled in her hair. She wore a satin and lace red teddy with strategic cutouts and lace in the chest area that provided viewers with a glimpse of her ample cleavage. The lingerie’s high-cut legs emphasized the swell of Arianny’s hips and contrasted with her nipped-in waist.

She wore her highlighted brunette hair in soft waves that fell over one shoulder from a deep side part. The UFC ring girl wore black socks, a ring, and a bracelet as accessories for the sexy holiday look, and she wore dramatic black eyeliner and mascara over copper eyeshadow. The model kept her lips neutral with a medium pink shade of lipstick.

In her caption, the model appeared to tell Santa that being naughty was worth not being included on the “nice” list. She also noted that her outfit came from Fashion Nova, a brand she represents on Instagram frequently. Her followers loved the sexy share with more than 19,100 of them taking the time to hit the “like” button it within an hour, and nearly 300 dropping a positive comment in the reply section.

“I see a wanted… bearing gifts sign behind you. YOU’RE definitely both a gift that keeps on giving every day and a blessing to all of us. I hope you’re having an amazing and Happy Wednesday, my beautiful and gorgeous #WCE,” gushed one happy fan.

“Always so creative, how can I be a part of your feed?” wondered a second follower.

“I suddenly got into the Christmas spirit.” teased a third follower who included a Christmas tree emoji along with heart eyes and red and green heart emoji.

“You have a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year, dear,” a fourth fan wrote.

Most of those who wrote a reply agreed that the red hot teddy look was fire, and they left the flame emoji to drive the point home. The Inquisitr previously reported that Arianny’s recent post of herself in a red bikini to publicize her 2020 calendar as a Christmas gift also garnered a similar response from her Instagram followers.