Pro-Life Group Says Conservative Values, Not Donald Trump, Are Target Of Impeachment

Tony Perkins, the president of the pro-life non-profit Family Research Council, wrote an op-ed for LifeNews on Wednesday expressing his belief that the real target of the impeachment probe into Donald Trump is not the president but conservative values.

“Your values and mine keep advancing in Washington, D.C. as never before with President Trump’s pro-life, pro-family, pro-religious liberty agenda,” Perkins writes, claiming that the “liberals” in Congress are attempting to take Trump out before he can “damage” their progress any further.

“If they succeed, they will roll back the progress you and I have made over the last three years for faith, family, and freedom, and force their radical anti-family agenda back on our nation,” Perkins continued.

Perkins pointed to Trump’s efforts to defund Planned Parenthood and his administration’s Protect Life Rule, which prevents taxpayer money from being funneled into family-planning facilities that refer or perform abortions. According to Perkins, Planned Parenthood’s decision to remove themselves from the family planning program cost them $16,120,000 in Title X grants as well as millions from subgrantees of the grant funds.

The 56-year-old former police officer continued to highlight Trump’s issuing of the presidential Executive Order Promoting Free Speech and Religious Liberty, which he suggests has also sparked anger in the Democratic Party.

“They are furious he has appointed dozens of originalist federal judges who will defend our constitutional freedoms for years — even decades — to come. In fact, President Trump has appointed one out of every FOUR federal appellate judges now serving our nation!”

Perkins also noted the comments of North Carolina Representative Mark Meadows, who said that Trump is the most pro-life president in United States history.

As The Inquisistr previously reported, Perkins has long been a Trump ally and previously suggested that it was a mistake to decriminalize homosexuality.

Tony Perkins​ defends .@jeffsessions​: the left will try to marginalize and stigmatize anyone who Trump has appointed pic.twitter.com/uTZSAPjgOR — Varney & Co. (@Varneyco) January 9, 2017

As for Trump, he was pro-choice for the majority of his adult life but shifted his views only as he planned to run for president, Quartz reported. Notably, Trump revealed his new opinion on abortion as he was accusing Barack Obama of not being a U.S. citizen, which Quartz claims suggests that both his shift and views and attacks on Obama were part of a strategy to pave the way for his 2016 White House bid.

During a talk with the Christian Broadcasting Network in 2011, Trump claims that he shifted his views on abortion after his friends wife became pregnant, and the friend initially didn’t want the baby. Eventually, Trump claims the wife had the baby, and the president’s purported friend came to view the event as one of the “greatest” things in his life.