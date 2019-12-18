Natasha Oakley Looks Smoking Hot On Bondi Beach In A Black Bikini

Natasha Oakley gave her 2.1 million Instagram followers something to swoon over this week when she shared a smoking hot new bikini snap that proved impossible to ignore.

The photo was shared to the Australian bombshell’s feed on Wednesday, and has been met with nothing but praise from her fans since going live. In the shot, the 29-year-old was seen walking along Bondi Beach in her native Australia and staring off into the distance while the golden sun spilled over her bronzed skin. Behind her was a sea of people laying out on the sand to work on their own tan.

Natasha sizzled in a simple and sexy black bikini, which, of course, was from her own Monday Swimwear line that she runs with fellow bikini queen Devin Brugman. Tags on the post indicated that she was wearing the Jamaica Top — a sports bra-style number with thick shoulder straps and a low, scoop neckline that exposed just the right amount of cleavage to get pulses racing.

She also sported her brand’s Byron bottoms, also in black. The skimpy garment boasted a high-cut design that allowed the model to showcase her long, sculpted legs, as well as her killer hips. Its curved waistband was pulled up high on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and sculpted abs.

Natasha kept her beach day look simple and accessorized only with a pair of thick, gold hoop earrings for the perfect amount of bling. Her blond tresses were worn down in voluminous, beachy waves that were flipped to one side of her head and spilled down her shoulder. As for her beauty, the stunner wore a light red lip stick, red blush, and highlighter that shimmered underneath the sun, allowing her striking features to pop.

Unsurprisingly, the social media sensation’s latest post was a huge hit with her millions of fans. It has earned more than 32,000 likes within its first 24 hours of going live to Instagram, as well as hundreds of comments with compliments for the babe’s jaw-dropping display.

“Bondi beach never looked so good,” one person wrote.

Another said that Natasha was “definitely body goals.”

“Lookin BEAUTIFUL as always,” commented a third.

“If we get this suit will we automatically look this good?” questioned a third.

Natasha often shows off her flawless figure on social media, much to the delight of her fans. She recently shared another set of bikini-clad snaps to her page that saw her rocking a minuscule snakeskin two-piece, while pal Devin Brugman made an appearance in a lime green number. The photos also proved popular with her followers, who awarded them over 21,000 likes.