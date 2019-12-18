Kourtney Kardashian & Younes Bendjima Head To Disneyland Together Amid Dating Rumors

Kourtney Kardashian and her ex-boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, have been spending quite a lot of time together in recent weeks, causing rumors to swirl that they are happily back together. The duo only added fuel to the fire on Tuesday when they were spotted enjoying a fun-filled day together at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, per Us Weekly.

According to the outlet, Younes, 26, shared several photos and videos from the outing on his Instagram stories. Many of the clips showed Younes taking in the sights at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. In one upload, the model recorded his descent on an indoor ride. Another video showed two park guests in the distance playing with light sabers as Younes wrote in the caption, “Feels good to see people having fun and just enjoying life.”

Another video showed Younes walking behind two young children, who he dubbed the “coolest kids,” but it is unclear if they were any of Kourtney’s three kids.

Later, the Algerian star took a selfie in front of a Christmas tree.

While Kourtney was not spotted in any of Younes’ Instagram posts, TMZ did obtain some paparazzi photos of the couple on their date, including one where they boarded the interactive Toy Story Mania ride. Kourtney looked casual in a bright yellow, long-sleeved graphic T-shirt, black pants, and black sunglasses. Meanwhile, Younes rocked a black top, gray pants, and a bucket hat.

Witnesses told TMZ that the 40-year-old reality star and her boyfriend shared some PDA, including a few kisses and cuddles.

Loading...

As fans know, Kourtney and Younes were first linked back in August 2016 after her split from the father of her kids, Scott Disick. They dated until August 2018, but remained friends after the split. The Poosh founder and the model are said to have several mutual friends, so it’s not surprise that they continue to cross paths.

The Disneyland date comes just weeks after Kourtney and Younes were spotted in Miami for Art Basel, where they partied together at Club LIV. Reports indicated that the two looked were looking cozy by the DJ booth.

Kourtney and Younes have been spotted together quite a few times in the last four months, but the seriousness of their relationship has not yet been confirmed. Back in October, a source revealed to InTouch Weekly that Kourtney was “keeping her options open” when it came to dating, but she had already hooked up with Younes a few times and enjoyed seeing him casually.